Dead – Death – Obituary News : Larry Myers, Star of “My 600-Lb. Life,” Passes Away at 49

Tragic news for fans of TLC’s reality show My 600-Lb. Life, as Larry Myers Jr., known as Buttermilk Biscuits, has passed away at the age of 49. While the exact date of his death has not been confirmed, it is believed to have occurred between June 13 and June 15. Myers had just celebrated his 49th birthday a few days before his passing.

Fans of the show were heartbroken to learn of Myers’ death, as he was a beloved member of the My 600-Lb. Life community. Myers had lost a significant amount of weight and was living a much healthier life. However, he had recently posted on Facebook, expressing his concerns about his asthma. On May 25th, he wrote that he was experiencing a severe bout of asthma and was debating calling 911 and heading to the hospital.

Following his passing, several of Myers’ family members took to Facebook to confirm his death and to express their grief. A member of his family also started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for his funeral service, which has raised around $500 to date.

Fans of My 600-Lb. Life are familiar with the tragic deaths of some of the show’s cast members. Myers’ passing marks another sad loss for the show’s community. While it is never easy to lose someone, it is especially difficult when it is someone who was loved and admired by so many.

Myers was known for his kindness and generosity towards fans of the show. He was very interactive in fan groups dedicated to the show, spending a lot of time messaging fans and sharing kind words with people. Fans who had the pleasure of speaking with him agreed that he was a great and kind individual.

As with any celebrity death, rumors and hoaxes can circulate on social media. However, it has been confirmed by reliable sources that Myers has passed away. The cause of his death has not been released at this time.

My 600-Lb. Life has been a popular show on TLC since 2012. The show follows the journeys of people who are severely obese as they try to lose weight and regain control of their lives. Myers’ story was one of hope and perseverance, and he inspired many with his progress towards a healthier lifestyle.

In conclusion, the passing of Larry Myers Jr., known as Buttermilk Biscuits on My 600-Lb. Life, is a tragic loss for the show’s community. Fans of the show are heartbroken to learn of his passing and are mourning the loss of a beloved cast member. Myers’ kindness and generosity towards fans will be remembered, and his story will continue to inspire others on their own weight loss journeys. Rest in peace, Larry Myers.

