Dead – Death – Obituary News : Larry, the Long Beach Man Known as “Mr. Buttermilk Biscuit”

Larry Myers Obituary – Death: 600- Long Beach Man, Larry, aka “Mr. Buttermilk Biscuit

It is with great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Larry Myers, also known as “Mr. Buttermilk Biscuit”. Todd Darell shared the news online, expressing his condolences to Larry’s family and friends.

Larry was a fighter, and he faced some of the toughest obstacles with bravery and determination. He was a beloved member of the Long Beach community, and his passing has left a void that will be difficult to fill. Junior, you will be missed. Rest well.

We struggle to find the right words to express our grief for this loss. Our hearts go out to Larry’s family and friends, and we offer our deepest condolences. We hope that our prayers will provide some comfort during this difficult time.

If you knew Larry, please feel free to leave a message of condolence or share a prayer for his loved ones. Your kind words will be greatly appreciated and will help to support the family during their time of grief.

