Dead – Death – Obituary News : Lashelle Cross: Remembering a Loss at Rutgers University

Lashelle Cross Obituary, Death: A Tragic Loss for the Rutgers Newark Community

The Rutgers Newark housing team is in grief following the unexpected death of one of their cherished members. Lashelle Cross, a Penn State student, died yesterday, Wednesday, May 3, 2023. “Hello lovely buddies, I’m writing to convey some heartbreaking news about one of our 2014 cohort members.” During this difficult time, our thoughts and prayers are with her friends and family.

A Legacy of Service and Friendship

“Our hearts go out to her friends and colleagues on campus and in the community, especially her Penn State and Rutgers Newark classmates.” We hope that her legacy brings solace to all who knew her and that each of us may find ways to honor her spirit of service, sincerity, and the strongest links of friendship.”

Lashelle Cross was a member of the outstanding host team at Rutgers Newark that year, and she also presented a presentation to the RELI 2014 attendees. She was a strong woman who was a wonderful friend and supporter. LaShelle worked as a Hall Director for the EOF class at Stuffers.

She also worked as an EOF Counsellor, a Senior Program Coordinator for Student Support Services, and a Director for Penn State’s Office of Scholars program. She was a lovely young lady. Her enthusiasm was palpable. She was a ray of sunshine and a lot of joy to be around. Her energy was contagious, and she never stopped fighting for many people. LaShelle was an excellent teacher and promoter of the EoF program, and she assisted many students in finding their way. Everyone who met her saw how deeply she loved her children, and she will be much missed.

A Tragic Loss for the Community

The details surrounding Lashelle Cross’ death have not been made public as of the time of this publication. Her family, on the other hand, has confirmed the tragic news. Lashelle Cross’ death has grieved and horrified her friends, family, and the whole Penn State and Rutgers Newark community.

LaShelle from Elizabeth, New Jersey, was a cherished member of the Rutgers Newark housing team. Her sudden and untimely death has left a void in the hearts of those who knew her. She was a kind and compassionate person who touched the lives of many people.

Final Thoughts

It is difficult to express the depth of sadness that has overcome the Rutgers Newark community following the death of Lashelle Cross. She was a remarkable person who will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and friends during this difficult time.

