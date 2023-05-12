Dead – Death – Obituary News : Last ‘Golden Girls’ elephant at San Antonio Zoo dies at sanctuary

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Nicole: The Last of San Antonio Zoo’s “Golden Girls”

San Antonio Zoo’s beloved elephant, Nicole, has passed away at The Elephant Sanctuary in Tennessee due to her worsening health conditions. The 48-year-old elephant had been suffering from a chronic foot disease, osteomyelitis, degenerative joint disease, osteoarthritis, and septic arthritis, all of which hindered her mobility. Despite the efforts of the Tennessee sanctuary to provide her with the best care and comfort possible, her health rapidly declined, and she had to be humanely euthanized on April 20.

Nicole was the last remaining elephant of the zoo’s well-known herd dubbed the “Golden Girls.” The girls were together from 2016 until Karen and Lucky’s passing, and they brought millions closer to Asian Elephants and their caring nature, according to the San Antonio Zoo. The zoo’s animal care team worked with Nicole to prepare her for the 800-mile move to Tennessee, where she could be with a herd and receive individualized care. The Elephant Sanctuary is the nation’s largest natural-habitat refuge, developed specifically to provide for elephants as they age.

Dr. Lydia Young, DVM at The Elephant Sanctuary, said in a news release, “Although it is absolutely the hardest part of the work we do, we are committed to ensuring that geriatric elephants are provided with comfort and dignity.” Young added that Nicole “won our hearts within hours of arrival” and they had hoped she would live for several more years. She was given multimodal pain control, antibiotics, and foot care, and modifications were made for her comfort, such as adding sand on rocky trails and creating a “lean-to” rest and vertical hammock.

Nicole’s legacy will always be remembered by the San Antonio Zoo and the millions of visitors she inspired to care for and want to protect elephants from extinction. Tim Morrow, president and CEO of the San Antonio Zoo, expressed his gratitude for the years she spent with them as one of the Golden Girls. “She and Karen bonded beyond expectations with Lucky and inspired visitors to care for and want to protect elephants from extinction,” he said.

The loss of Nicole marks the end of an era for San Antonio Zoo’s Asian elephant herd. However, Morrow said that elephants will return to the zoo in the future, and the zoo remains committed to providing the best care for these majestic animals.

In conclusion, Nicole’s passing is a reminder of the importance of protecting and caring for animals, especially those who are vulnerable and in need of specialized care. Her memory will always be cherished by those who knew and loved her, and her legacy will inspire future generations to continue the fight against extinction and promote animal welfare. Rest in peace, Nicole.

Elephant conservation Animal welfare Endangered species Wildlife sanctuaries Zoo ethics

News Source : Rebecca Salinas,Victoria Lopez

Source Link :San Antonio Zoo’s last remaining ‘Golden Girls’ elephant dies at Tennessee sanctuary/