Dead – Death – Obituary News : Last living Gurkha VC recipient dies at age 87.

The final surviving Gurkha awardee of the Victoria Cross passed away at 87 years old.

Honorary Captain Ram Bahadur Limbu, the last surviving Gurkha Victoria Cross recipient, passed away at the age of 87 in a hospital in Kathmandu today. He was the only surviving recipient of the Victoria Cross of the Brigade of Gurkhas. Captain Limbu had enlisted into the British Army during the 1950s, and he joined 2nd Battalion, 10th Princess Mary’s Own Gurkha Rifles.

The Borneo Confrontation, which occurred in 1965, saw Captain Limbu lead an attack on a well-fortified position deep within Indonesian territory. Despite the heavy enemy fire, Captain Limbu bravely advanced, eliminating enemy sentries and gaining a foothold in the enemy trench. When his position became compromised, he quickly repositioned himself and his team to a better location. Even under heavy machine gun fire, Captain Limbu crawled to rescue his two seriously wounded comrades one by one, braving the enemy fire with remarkable courage twice. After re-joining his section, Captain Limbu continued to lead the attack, killing four more enemy soldiers.

Queen Elizabeth II awarded Captain Limbu the Victoria Cross for his selfless act of bravery and heroism at Buckingham Palace in 1966. He had also received The Royal Victorian Order (MVO), which is a dynastic order of knighthood that recognises distinguished service to the British monarch. Captain Limbu served in the British Army for 28 years, retiring in 1985. He then joined the Sultan of Brunei’s Gurkhas Reserve Unit (GRU), where he served as a Company 2IC for eight years.

Captain Limbu is survived by his wife Punimaya and three sons, Chandra Prakash, Jiwan, and Bhanubhakta Limbu. His final ritual will take place in Damak, Jhapa district according to family members, but the date is yet to be confirmed.

Captain Limbu’s story is a testament to the bravery and heroism of the Gurkhas, who have a long history of serving the British Armed Forces. Their loyalty and dedication to duty have earned them admiration from around the world.

