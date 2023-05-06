Dead – Death – Obituary News : Last Manager of Sault Woolco: Isabel Monaco

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Isabel Monaco: The First Woman to Head a Canadian Location of Woolco

Isabel Monaco made history when she became the first woman to head a Canadian location of the discount chain Woolco in Sault Ste. Marie in 1981. She had been a loyal employee of Woolco and Woolworth for 36 years before her promotion, and she remained at the helm until Woolco closed in 1992. Monaco passed away recently at the age of 93, leaving behind a legacy of hard work and dedication.

Monaco’s promotion to general manager in 1981 was an important milestone for women in the retail industry. At the time, it was rare for women to hold high-level positions in male-dominated industries like retail. Monaco’s appointment was a testament to her skills and dedication, and it paved the way for other women to follow in her footsteps.

Monaco’s tenure at Woolco was marked by several challenges, including the changing retail landscape and the decline of Queen Street, where the store was located. In 1991, Woolco announced that it would be closing its doors for good. Monaco was shocked by the news and said, “Never did I ever think I would see this day. But Queen Street isn’t what it once was and people would rather shop at the malls. You have to operate your store in the black. You can’t operate in the red.”

Despite the challenges, Monaco remained committed to her job and her employees. In 1987, she oversaw a $500,000 renovation of the store, which was aimed at attracting working women to buy clothing at Woolco. While the renovation was successful, Monaco later admitted that Sault Ste. Marie wasn’t quite ready for all of the fashion that Woolco had to offer.

Over the years, Woolco considered moving to a different location, including Wellington Square Mall, but the business never moved from its home on Queen Street. When Woolco closed its doors in 1992, it was a blow to the community and to Monaco, who had worked at the store for 48 years.

Monaco’s contributions to the retail industry and to her community were significant. She was a trailblazer for women in leadership positions and a dedicated employee who worked tirelessly to keep Woolco afloat in a changing retail landscape. Her passing is a loss for those who knew her and for the community she served.

Monaco’s legacy serves as a reminder that hard work, dedication, and perseverance can lead to success, even in the face of challenges and obstacles. She was a role model for women in the retail industry and a leader who inspired others to follow in her footsteps. Her impact on the industry and her community will not be forgotten.

News Source : Brian Kelly

Source Link :Isabel Monaco was last Sault Woolco manager/