Dead – Death – Obituary News : Lateef Adedimeji: Actor’s Accident Update

The Shocking News of Lateef Adedimeji’s Passing

A name is receiving the attention of the people and makes several questions in the mind of the people. Yes, we are talking about the famous actor Lateef Adedimeji. He is in the headlines because of his passing. All are shocked after hearing this shocking news. Several people are not ready to believe that he is no more. So, this news can be a rumor. People are hitting the search engine to gain all the details about the news. What happened to Lateef Adedimeji? Is he dead? We will try to confirm the truth about the circulated news. Let’s continue the article.

Is Lateef Adedimeji Dead In Accident?

Lateef Adedimeji is Nigeria popular actor. He was welcomed to the world on 1 February 1986 and his birthplace is Lagos in the present time, he is 37 years old, 1 month. His birth name is Abdullateef Adedimeji. If we talk about his occupation so he is working in the entertainment field and made his big name. He is a versatile actor, who is doing great work in his life and making a reputed image among people. He has a good fan-following among people. He is not only an actor he is a film actor, and film director. Scroll down the page to know more information about the news.

He is in the headlines because of his passing news. Let us tell you his death is unclear and we can’t say anything about his death because his death news has not been confirmed by any official source. His fans are very concerned for him after his death news. They are eager to know about his health condition. However, there is information about his illness. We will tell you moreover details about the news, we will tell you these details in the next section of the article.

Furthermore, He is a married man and his spouse’s name is Oyebade Adebimpe. She has not said anything about his death news. If we get any further details we will tell you first at the same site. He has been nominated for his amazing work, and named City People Entertainment Awards, Best of Nollywood Awards, and Africa Movie Academy Awards. His notable works are A Naija Christmas, Breaded Life, The New Patriots, and King of Thieves. He won several awards including the City People Entertainment Awards and Best of Nollywood Awards. If we get any further details we will tell you first at the same site. Stay tuned for more updates.

