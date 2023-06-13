Dead – Death – Obituary News : Latin Dub Pioneer Ruben Moya Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Celebrating the Life and Legacy of Ruben Moya: A Voice Acting Legend

When it comes to anime series and animated projects in general, there is a wide world of voice acting that isn’t a part of the United States and Japan. Latin America’s love of all things anime has been clear in recent years, and voice actor Ruben Moya was a big part of bringing some major anime franchises to fans. In a recent news release, it has been confirmed that Moya has unfortunately passed on following a long battle with an unspecified illness.

Moya was not just a voice actor, but a seasoned actor with an impressive forty-year career. He lent his talents to some of the biggest names in the anime world, including Dragon Ball Super, Demon Slayer, Attack on Titan, Inuyasha, One Piece, Shaman King, and Yu-Gi-Oh, to name a few. But Moya’s legacy extends beyond the world of anime, as he also portrayed Ronan The Accuser in Guardians of The Galaxy and Mr. Fenny in the television series Boy Meets World.

Born in Mexico City in 1959, Ruben Moya began his acting career in 1979 and quickly established himself as a versatile performer. For Latin American fans, he will always be remembered as the voice of He-Man in the classic animated series He-Man & The Masters Of The Universe. Moya was not just a voice actor, but a teacher and lecturer in the acting world, sharing his knowledge and experience with the next generation of performers.

Moya’s passing has been felt deeply by his colleagues, fans, and the wider community. Toei Animation, the company responsible for creating Dragon Ball Super’s anime adaptation, released an official statement expressing their deep regret at his passing. The National Association of Interpreters also commented on the tragic news, sending their deepest condolences to Moya’s family and friends on behalf of the ANDI Board of Directors and Surveillance Committee.

Five months ago, Moya disclosed that he was battling an illness on his social media, informing his fans to take care of themselves. His message was clear: take care of your work tool, your voice. It’s a poignant reminder that voice acting is not just a job, but a craft that requires dedication, discipline, and care.

Despite the sadness of Moya’s passing, it’s important to celebrate his life and legacy. He brought joy and excitement to millions of fans through his voice acting, and his passion for his craft was evident in every performance. Moya’s work will continue to inspire and entertain generations to come, and his contribution to the world of anime and voice acting will not be forgotten.

Our thoughts are with Ruben Moya’s loved ones, family, and friends during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Ruben Moya, and thank you for the memories.

Ruben Moya death Latin dub music Ruben Moya discography Ruben Moya legacy Latin music pioneers

News Source : Evan Valentine

Source Link :Ruben Moya, Latin Dub Legend, Has Passed Away/