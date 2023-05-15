Dead – Death – Obituary News : Latina leader Gloria Molina passes at 74

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Gloria Molina, groundbreaking Chicana leader in California politics, dies at 74

Gloria Molina, a trailblazing Chicana leader in state and local California politics for over 30 years, passed away on Sunday after a three-year battle with cancer, her family announced. She was 74 years old.

Molina, a Democrat, was the first Latina to serve in the state Assembly, on the Los Angeles City Council, and on the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. Her legacy has paved the way for future generations of leaders, said Karen Bass, who was elected last year as the first woman mayor of Los Angeles.

Early Life and Political Career

Gloria Molina was born on May 31, 1948, in Montebello, California, to working-class parents and was the oldest of 10 children. She began her political career in 1982 when she was elected to the state Assembly. She later served on the Los Angeles City Council from 1987 to 1991, after which she was elected to the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, where she served until she was termed out in 2014.

A Force for Good and Transformational Change

Molina was a champion for environmental justice, fiscal responsibility, and public health. In a statement, Karen Bass called her “a force for unapologetic good and transformational change in Los Angeles” and praised her advocacy for those who did not have a voice in government.

Molina’s impact on California politics cannot be overstated. She was a trailblazer who broke down barriers and shattered glass ceilings. Her legacy will continue to inspire future generations of leaders who will build upon the foundation she laid.

A Life Well-Lived

On March 14, Molina revealed her terminal cancer battle in a Facebook post. She wrote, “You should know that I’m not sad. I enter this transition in life feeling so fortunate. I have an amazing and caring family, wonderful friends, and worked with committed colleagues and a loyal team.”

Gloria Molina passed away on Sunday evening at her Mount Washington home, surrounded by her family. Her legacy will continue to inspire and empower Latinas and other underrepresented communities in California and beyond.

Gloria Molina Grand Park

To honor her legacy, the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors voted to change the name of downtown’s Grand Park to Gloria Molina Grand Park. The park, which opened in 2012, spans 12 acres and features a performance lawn, a community terrace, and a playground. It is a fitting tribute to a pioneering leader who dedicated her life to public service and social justice.

Conclusion

Gloria Molina’s life and legacy are a testament to the power of perseverance, determination, and a deep commitment to social justice. She was a trailblazer who shattered barriers and paved the way for future generations of leaders. Her impact on California politics will be felt for years to come, and her memory will continue to inspire and empower those who strive to make our communities more just and equitable.

