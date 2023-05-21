Dead – Death – Obituary News : Latina Trailblazer Gloria Molina Passes at 74

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Gloria Molina: The Groundbreaking Chicana Politician Who Defied Political Structures

Gloria Molina, a groundbreaking Chicana politician, passed away on May 14, 2022, at the age of 74. Molina was a fierce advocate for the communities she represented, even if it meant defying entrenched political structures. Her three-decade career spanned a time when few Latinas held important positions, making her achievements all the more significant.

Early Life and Activism

Molina was born on May 31, 1948, in Montebello, a suburb of Los Angeles. She was the oldest of 10 children and was brought up in a traditionally Chicano family. Molina realized early on that she did not want to get married young, as was expected of her. She wanted to travel, work, and get her own place. She studied fashion design at Rio Hondo College, took courses at East Los Angeles College and California State University, Los Angeles, and joined the student activism of the 1960s and early ’70s. Molina demonstrated against the Vietnam War and for Chicano rights, but she noticed that these movements were generally led by men and did not allow women to have any role. She became a Chicana feminist and worked with other Chicana women to change that culture.

Political Career

Molina was drawn into politics and worked for several prominent figures before deciding to seek the California Assembly seat in 1982 over the objections of the male political hierarchy. She and her Chicana supporters knew it would be a challenging battle. Molina beat Richard Polanco, the candidate chosen by the political leadership of the Eastside area of Los Angeles County, in the Democratic primary and easily defeated a Republican opponent in the general election. In 1987, Molina ran for a seat on the Los Angeles City Council that had been created by redistricting. The political leadership had chosen Larry Gonzalez for the post, but Molina beat him and a third candidate to become the first Latina council member.

In 1991, Molina became the first woman to be elected to the powerful Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors. She served on the board until term limits ended her tenure in 2014. Molina was right that her victory was no token; today, all five supervisors are women. Molina earned a reputation for being tough and uncompromising that stuck with her throughout her political career. She was known for being a fighter, one who doesn’t just go along with the program because that’s how the pressure is being applied.

Legacy

Molina’s legacy as one of the leading Latina politicians in the country was reflected in the accolades she received after her death. The Los Angeles Metro’s board of directors voted to name a train station in East Los Angeles after her. Casa 0101 designated its main stage theater as the Gloria Molina Auditorium. Grand Park, which she helped bring into being in 2012, is now Gloria Molina Grand Park. The park’s overseeing body said in announcing the renaming, “She championed for years to increase access to parks and green spaces, as well as recreational opportunities that engage culture, support well-being and improve the quality of life for everyone in Los Angeles.”

Molina’s daughter, Valentina Martinez, said in a video about her mother made in 2020 for the Mexican-American Cultural Education Foundation, “She was almost like a second mom in the family. She did everything. She would tell me that she would come home from school every day and make tortillas for her brothers and sisters. She didn’t get to have fun or go to after-school programs. She was always kind of doing the hard work, making sure everyone was taken care of, changing diapers, cooking, doing all of that. So she was a tough lady from the very beginning.”

Molina’s husband, Ron Martinez, her siblings, Gracie Molina, Irma Molina, Domingo Molina, Bertha Molina Mejia, Mario Molina, Sergio Molina, Danny Molina, Olga Molina Palacios, and Lisa Molina Banuelos, and a grandson survive her. Professor Fernando Guerra, the director of the Center for the Study of Los Angeles at Loyola Marymount University, said of Molina, “Her secret sauce was that she came across as incredibly authentic, and she was a populist. Her only interest, and it came across, was the community.”

