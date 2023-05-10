Dead – Death – Obituary News : Latino Football Player Joe Kapp Dies at 85

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Joe Kapp: The Toughest Chicano Who Made History in Football

On Monday, the football world lost a legend. Joe Kapp, known as the “toughest Chicano” and the first Latino football player to lead a team to the Super Bowl, passed away at the age of 85 after a long battle with dementia. Kapp’s legacy in football and the Latino community is one that will never be forgotten.

Born in Santa Fe, New Mexico, Kapp was of Mexican American descent. He attended the University of California, Berkeley, where he played college football and led the Golden Bears to a Pacific Coast Conference title in 1958. Kapp’s collegiate career culminated in a trip to the Rose Bowl, where the Bears lost to Iowa.

After college, Kapp played in the Canadian Football League (CFL) before making his way to the National Football League (NFL). He led the British Columbia Lions to their first Grey Cup title in 1964 and then joined the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings. Kapp’s time with the Vikings in the late 1960s was one of the most successful periods in the team’s history.

Kapp’s most notable achievement as a football player came in 1970 when he led the Vikings to Super Bowl IV. Although the Vikings lost to the Kansas City Chiefs, Kapp’s leadership and toughness on the field made him a fan favorite. He still shares the NFL record for most touchdown passes in a single game with seven, which he threw against Baltimore in 1969.

As one of the first Mexican Americans to play professional football, Kapp paved the way for future generations. The only other Mexican American to start at quarterback in a Super Bowl was Jim Plunkett. Kapp’s impact on the Latino community was significant, and he will forever be remembered as a trailblazer for Latino representation in football.

Kapp’s legacy extends beyond his playing career. He also had a successful coaching career, including a stint as the head coach at his alma mater, UC Berkeley. During his time as head coach, his team executed “The Play” in 1982, a crazy five-lateral kickoff return with no time remaining, which is widely recognized as the single greatest play and game ending in college football history. Kevin Moen scored while running through the Stanford marching band, crushing a trombone player and winning the year’s Big Game for Cal.

Kapp’s toughness and competitive spirit were not limited to the football field. He also dabbled in acting and had a part in the 1974 movie “The Longest Yard,” which is about a prison football squad. Kapp’s life was full of achievements, both on and off the field.

Kapp’s impact on football and the Latino community cannot be overstated. He was a trailblazer and a leader, both on and off the field. His toughness and competitive spirit made him a legend in football, and his legacy will live on for generations to come.

In a statement, Mark Wilf, the Vikings’ owner and president, said, “Men like Joe Kapp are the cornerstones the Minnesota Vikings franchise was built upon. Joe’s toughness and competitive spirit defined the Vikings teams of his era, and his tenacity and leadership were respected by teammates and opponents alike. We mourn Joe’s loss with his family, friends, and Vikings fans around the world.”

Joe Kapp will always be remembered as a legend in football and a trailblazer for Latino representation in the sport. His legacy will inspire future generations of Latino athletes to pursue their dreams and achieve greatness on and off the field. Rest in peace, Joe Kapp, and thank you for everything you did for football and the Latino community.

News Source : Rohan Parakkad

Source Link :History-Making Latino Football Player Joe Kapp Dies At 85/