Dead – Death – Obituary News : Laundry Owner Turned Fashion Icon Dies at 86 in Taichung

Taichung Laundry Owner, Hsu Sho-er, Who Became an Octogenarian Fashion Icon, Passes Away at 86

Hsu Sho-er, the co-owner of Want Show Laundry in Taichung’s Houli District, who gained international fame for her fashion modeling at the age of 84, has passed away at the age of 86. Hsu and her husband Chang Wan-ji became an internet sensation during the COVID-19 pandemic by modeling outfits curated from abandoned clothes on their Instagram account called “wantshowasyoung.” The account has accumulated over 620,000 followers from around the world.

Hsu’s grandson, Reef Chang, explained that the idea of the Instagram account grew out of his efforts to help the couple avoid boredom during the pandemic, as business slowed down and they were stuck indoors. The account’s popularity quickly grew, gaining international media attention from the likes of the New York Times and the BBC, which helped the couple’s laundry business gain more customers.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, Reef Chang announced the passing of his grandmother and thanked the couple’s fans for their support and company on a “magical journey.” He wrote, “You gave our family and grandma lots of unforgettable memories that others do not have. [I] believe that those who have gotten along with grandma will keep her bright smile in mind forever.”

Hsu Sho-er and Chang Wan-ji’s fashion modeling garnered attention not only for their chic ensembles but also for their positive attitude towards life. Their bright smiles and youthful energy in their modeling photos captured the hearts of people worldwide. They proved that age is just a number and that one can stay young at heart, no matter how old they are.

President Tsai Ing-wen also paid tribute to Hsu Sho-er, thanking her for creating memories for society. She wrote, “Grandma Sho-er’s bright smile will stay in everyone’s heart.”

The passing of Hsu Sho-er is a loss for her family and the online community that admired her unique fashion sense and positive attitude towards life. However, her legacy will live on as an inspiration for all those who want to live their lives with joy and vitality, no matter their age. A public funeral will be held for Hsu Sho-er at Dajia Funeral Parlor in Taichung on June 2, where her family and friends will pay their respects and celebrate her life.

News Source : Focus Taiwan – CNA English News

Source Link :Taichung laundry owner who became an online fashion icon dies at 86/