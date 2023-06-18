Dead – Death – Obituary News : Laura Carter Passes Away – Obituary Archive

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Laura Carter: A Life Remembered

On November 25th, 1981, Laura Page Carter was born into this world. She lived a full life until her passing on May 31st, 2023. Her mother, Helen Scott, one of her brothers, Christopher Butler, and one of her sisters, Helen Scott, had gone before her. She was the last of her immediate family members to pass away.

Family and Survivors

Laura is survived by her daughter, Adrione Wilson, her son, Mekhi Page, and her grandson, Amiriyon Wilson. Her mother, Sandra Roberts, eight sisters, Arlene Taliaferro, Estelle Paige, Sharon Paige, Carla Gordon (Charles), Annette Paige, and Rosa Page, and two brothers, Charles Paige Jr. and John Page, also survive her. Additionally, she leaves behind one uncle, Douglas Paige (Georgia), and numerous other relatives and friends.

Services

Final Thoughts

Laura Carter was a beloved member of her family and community. She will be missed by all who knew her. As we honor her memory, we can take comfort in the fact that she lived a full life and made a lasting impact on those around her. May she rest in peace.

