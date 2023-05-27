Dead – Death – Obituary News : Laura Hoffman Funeral and Online Memorial Tips in Ann Arbor, MI

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Laura Hoffman Obituary, Death Cause

On March 27, 1987, Laura Hagen Hoffman entered the world at Poudre Valley Hospital, which is located in Fort Collins, Colorado. She passed away at her home in Longmont, Colorado on April 23, 2020 from cancer of the stomach. Her age was 33 at the time. Laura’s love of learning and the natural world lasted her whole life.

Education and Achievements

She completed her high school education at Poudre High School, where she was awarded her certificate from the International Baccalaureate program in 2005 and where she also remodeled a Chevrolet Blazer as her final project.

During her time in school, Laura was an active member of 4-H, where she bred and exhibited prize chickens and steers. In 2009, she received a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology from Oregon State University. She also completed a minor in Chemistry during her time there. Additionally, she received a certification in Marine Biology from the Hatfield Marine Science Center in Newport.

Professional Life

After graduating from college, Laura relocated to Salt Lake City and found employment in the electron microscopy research department at the University of Utah Health Science Center. In 2012, she made the decision to fulfill her long-held goals to both teach and travel, and she applied to and was accepted into the teaching program at the Immaculata Bilingual School in Hinojosa del Duque, Spain for the duration of one year.

After moving back to Colorado, she obtained a position as the Base Camp Director at Laurel Elementary School while attending Colorado State University to complete her Master of Education degree.

Passion for Education and Travel

When she was first diagnosed with cancer in January of 2018, she was in the midst of completing her dissertation at the University of Northern Colorado in the field of education. Laura had a deep, abiding passion for education and for her pupils. Before transferring to Longmont High School to teach Biology and Chemistry during the previous academic year, she was a science teacher at Thunder Valley K-8, which is located in Frederick, Colorado. Due to the nature of her teaching schedule, she was able to continue traveling in spite of her sickness. Laura had an insatiable appetite for learning new things about the world. She just returned from a trip in which she visited Japan, Columbia, and Spain.

Personal Life

In 2017, when she was vacationing in Spain, she and her devoted fiance Brett Littleton exchanged vows and were engaged. In 2018, shortly after she was diagnosed with cancer, she and Brett made the decision to solidify their commitment by getting matching tattoos. The tattoos were based on a snapshot of their favorite camping area, which included a camp fire, the mountains she adores in Colorado, and a starry night sky.

Survivors

In addition to her fiance Brett, Laura is survived by her father, David F. Hoffman, her mother, Mary Hagen Roberts, and step-father John Roberts, her brothers Kevin H. Hoffman (Kelsea Loveless-Hoffman) and Thomas B. Roberts, her nephews Rhys and Leif Hoffman, and a large number of cherished aunts, uncles, and cousins. Laura is also survived by her fiancé Brett. Her posse of Hagen Girl-Cousins was one of her most treasured groups of friends. Due to her wishes, her corpse was given to medical research when she passed away.

