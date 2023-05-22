Dead – Death – Obituary News : Laura Nuttall, 23, Passes Away in Barrowford

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Laura Nuttall Loses Battle with Brain Cancer

Laura Nuttall, who had been battling glioblastoma multiforme, a highly invasive type of brain cancer, since 2018, passed away in the early hours of May 22. Her mother, Nicola, announced the news and described Laura as a “force of nature.”

The Last Days

Laura’s health had been declining over the past week, and she had not been able to eat or drink for several days. Nicola shared updates on Twitter, expressing her fear of losing her daughter and the pain of watching her fade away. Laura’s life force remained strong until the end, but Nicola lamented that her happy memories had been replaced by the trauma of the last few weeks.

Tributes Pour In

Since the announcement of Laura’s passing, tributes have been pouring in for the inspirational woman. Pendle MP, Andrew Stephenson, praised Laura’s dedication to raising awareness of brain tumors and achieving as much as she could in the time she had. Actress Diane Morgan expressed her sympathy and admiration for Laura’s strength and the love she received from her parents.

A Life Well-Lived

Laura was told she had only one year to live when she received her diagnosis in 2018. Since then, she had been ticking items off her bucket list, such as graduating from the University of Manchester, meeting Lioness legend Chloe Kelly, and operating a crane. Comedian Peter Kay even hosted live comedy shows in her honor.

A Source of Inspiration

Laura’s battle with cancer and her determination to make the most of her time left an indelible mark on those who knew her, including her mother, who called it the honor of her life to be Laura’s mom. Through her strength, Laura raised awareness of brain tumors and inspired others to live their lives to the fullest.

A Heartbreaking Loss

Laura’s passing is a heartbreaking loss for her family, friends, and all those who followed her journey. But her legacy of courage, tenacity, and inspiration lives on.

News Source : Sarah McGee

Source Link :Barrowford’s Laura Nuttall has died aged 23/