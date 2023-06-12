Dead – Death – Obituary News : Lauren Hemens’ Auckland Pedestrian Accident: What Happened?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Funeral and Obituary Details for Lauren Hemens, Victim of a Fatal Accident

It is with great sorrow that we inform you of the passing of Lauren Hemens, a native of New Zealand. Lauren lost her life in a tragic accident on Friday, June 9, 2023, on Great South Road in Ellerslie. The accident involved a pedestrian, Lauren Hemens, and a vehicle. The collision was so severe that Lauren sustained life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead after receiving emergency medical treatment.

The first responders immediately rushed Lauren to Auckland Hospital, but unfortunately, nothing could be done to save her life. The Serious Crash Unit has been investigating the scene, and the road was closed for several hours. Auckland Transport urged commuters to use alternative routes and stay away from the accident scene.

Lauren Hemens was a beloved member of the community, and her passing has left a deep void in the hearts of those who knew her. Her family has shared the funeral plans for Lauren Hemens, which will take place on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 3 pm at Ferry Road Bell Lamb and Trotter. Friends and acquaintances of Lauren are encouraged to attend and pay their final respects.

The family of the deceased has also requested privacy during this difficult time. They are deeply grateful for the outpouring of support and condolences they have received from the community. Lauren was a kind and loving person who touched the lives of many, and she will be deeply missed.

In conclusion, we extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Lauren Hemens. Her passing is a great loss to the community, and she will be remembered fondly by those who knew her. Let us all come together to honor her memory and cherish the time we had with her. May her soul rest in eternal peace.

