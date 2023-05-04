Dead – Death – Obituary News : Laurence Chapman, Founder of St. Dennis, Passes Away Peacefully

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Laurence Chapman Obituary: St. Dennis Founder Dies Peacefully

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Laurence Chapman, the founder of St. Dennis Past & Present. Laurence was a beloved member of the community and his loss will be deeply felt by all who knew him. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Laurence. Thank you for all that you did for our community.

A Message from Laura Chapman

On behalf of my brother Karl Chapman and myself, I want to express our deepest sympathies for the passing of our father, Laurence Chapman. He was an amazing father and always there for us. He adored his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who will miss him dearly.

In his final moments, I was reading his favorite book, The Impersonal Life to him. He passed away peacefully in his sleep, surrounded by the sound of birds eating the seeds he had scattered outside.

While his passing has left a void in our lives that can never be filled, we take solace in the knowledge that he is no longer suffering. We will miss his intuition, his bad jokes, his cheeky smile, and the odd things he had to say. But we are certain that his memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew him.

Goodnight, Sunshine. Rest in peace.

News Source : obituary database

Source Link :Laurence Chapman Obituary, St Dennis Founder Dies Peacefully – obituary database/