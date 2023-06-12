Dead – Death – Obituary News : Lauri Skribiski Unexpectedly Passes Away – Condolences

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Lauri Skribiski Obituary: Remembering a Beloved Teacher and Athlete

After a valiant struggle against breast cancer, Lauri (Scott) Skribiski was awarded her wings on June 4, 2023. She was the daughter of James Scott and Marion (Hammond) Scott and was born on December 27th, 1968.

Early Life and Education

Lauri spent her childhood in Buckland, where she also received her education from Buckland-Shelburne Elementary and Mohawk Trail Regional High School. She received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Norwich University after attending Greenfield Community College and then going on to Norwich University.

A Career in Teaching and Business

Buckland-Shelburne Elementary School was where Lauri began her career as a teacher. After that, she worked at Snow’s and Sons Landscaping for a while, and then she settled in at The Yankee Candle Company, where she remained for the next 24 years, rising up the ranks to become an operations leader at the Distribution Center in South Deerfield.

A Passion for Athletics

Throughout her time at school, Lauri was a talented athlete who excelled in a variety of sports, including softball, field hockey, and basketball. She stayed true to her passion for athletics by attending all of her nieces’ and nephews’ sporting events, where she cheered them on.

Cherished Time Spent at the Beach

Lauri spent as much time as she possibly could basking in the sun and listening to the waves on Siesta Key, which was her favorite beach in Florida. The beach was her absolute favorite place in the world.

A Beloved Family Woman

Lauri cherished and doted on her family as well as the many friends that she thought of as members of her family. Lauri is survived by her husband; stepchildren Kevin, Keith, and Rachel Skribiski; her mother Marion (Hammond) Scott; her sisters Pam Hausenfluck (Alan) and Sherri Avery (Rob); and a large number of nieces and nephews. Lauri was preceded in death by her father Marion Hammond. Her father, James Scott, and her sister, Terri Ferraguto (Dick), both passed away before she was born.

A Celebration of Life

On Friday, June 16, from 4 to 8 o’clock in the evening, friends and family are invited to pay their respects at the Wrisley Funeral Home, located at 90 Sugarloaf Street in South Deerfield. There will be no more services available.

In Memory of a Beloved Teacher and Friend

Lauri Skribiski will be remembered for her kindness, her love of family and friends, and her passion for athletics. She touched the lives of many, and her memory will be cherished forever.

