Dead – Death – Obituary News : Laurin Byrd’s Passing: Funeral Plans & Obituary

Laurin Byrd Obituary: Remembering the Life of Kip Byrd III

The passing of Laurin Jeter “Kip” Byrd, III has left a heavy heart in the community. Kip passed away on Monday, May 08, 2023. He was born to Barbara Mozingo Byrd and the late Laurin Jeter Byrd, Jr. and was named after his father.

Childhood and Career

Kip spent a significant portion of his childhood working alongside his father at Byrd Motors. He inherited his father’s passion for the automotive industry and went on to develop and run KBM. Kip was also an avid fantasy football player, and he enjoyed spending time outdoors with his two obedient dogs, Sugar and Pumpkin.

A True Fighter

Kip demonstrated his fighting spirit throughout his illness, and he fought until the very end of his life. He was a symbol of resilience and an inspiration to those who knew him.

Cherished Family and Pets

Kip’s mother, Barbara Byrd, who resides in Hartsville, SC, his fiancée Farrah Byrd, and her daughter Roxi, also of Hartsville, were his closest family members. He cherished his family, and his pets held a special place in his heart.

Private Service

Kip’s family will hold a private service in compliance with his wishes. The staff at Norton Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to assist the Byrd family in their time of need.

Farewell, Kip

The passing of Kip Byrd is a loss felt deeply by all who knew him. He will be remembered for his fighting spirit, his passion for the automotive industry, and his love for his family and pets. Rest in peace, Kip.

