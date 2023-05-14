Dead – Death – Obituary News : Laver and King Honor Late Australian Doubles Star Davidson

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Owen Davidson, the Australian tennis star, passed away on May 9, 2021. He was regarded as the most accomplished mixed doubles male player in tennis history by the ATP Tour. He won 11 mixed doubles Grand Slam crowns and two in men’s doubles during his career, which spanned from the early 1960s to the mid-1970s.

Davidson is best known for his partnership with Billie Jean King, with whom he won eight major trophies. King referred to him as the only man with whom she could win the Mixed Doubles at Wimbledon. The duo won four Wimbledons, three US Opens, and one French Open. Arguably, their greatest triumph came in the 1971 Wimbledon final when they beat Margaret Court and Marty Riessen in an epic, 3-6, 6-2, 15-13 match.

Davidson’s career highlights include becoming the first player to win a match in the Open era, beating John Clifton in the first round of the British Hardcourt Championships in Bournemouth in 1968. In 1967, he became only the third player ever to earn all four major mixed doubles titles in the same year, starting in Adelaide, where Davidson and compatriot Lesley Turner won their home major. The next three were earned with King.

Apart from his mixed doubles success, Davidson also won two men’s doubles majors. He won the 1972 Australian Open with Ken Rosewall and with John Newcombe at the US Open the following year. His best singles effort was making the semi-finals at Wimbledon in 1966.

Davidson was a left-handed player and a great sporting champion. He was inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame in 2010, and Tennis Australia chief Craig Tiley called him “a true Aussie legend of the sport.” Many of his contemporaries and fellow players paid tribute to him, including Billie Jean King, who tweeted, “Our hearts are broken, but we find peace in the lifetime of wonderful memories we shared with our friend Davo.” Rod Laver, another Australian tennis legend, called him a great mate and a fellow leftie.

Davidson was born in Melbourne in 1943 and was a long-time resident of the United States. He died in Texas, leaving behind a legacy of tennis greatness that will be remembered for generations to come.

