Dead – Death – Obituary News : Law student in Pune commits suicide over unpaid loan by friend

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Another Tragic Incident in Pune District: A Young Law Student Commits Suicide

The city of Pune has been shaken by yet another tragic incident. A 22-year-old law student, Raj Raosasheb Garje, has taken his own life, leaving behind a devastated family and friends. This sad news comes just a day after the suicide of a young girl in the same district. The incidents underscore the growing mental health crisis in the country, especially among the youth, and the urgent need for more support and awareness.

Garje was a resident of Patsara, Asti Beed, and a student of a well-known college. He had a bright future ahead of him, with dreams of becoming a successful lawyer. However, his life was cut short by his own decision to end it. According to reports, Garje had borrowed a significant amount of Rs. 50,000 from a friend to help another friend in need. Despite Garje’s persistent requests and attempts to recover the borrowed amount, his friend did not fulfill the promise.

This situation caused immense distress to Garje, who was already struggling with the pressures of academic life and the pandemic. The lockdown and the shift to online classes had taken a toll on his mental health, leaving him feeling isolated and anxious. The financial burden only added to his stress, pushing him to the brink. In a moment of despair, Garje decided to take the unfortunate step of ending his life.

The news of Garje’s suicide has shocked the community, with many expressing their condolences and urging for more support for mental health. The incident has also sparked an investigation by the police, led by Assistant Police Inspector Santosh Koli. The authorities are looking into the circumstances surrounding Garje’s death and whether any legal action can be taken against the friend who failed to return the borrowed amount.

Garje’s death is yet another reminder of the growing mental health crisis in the country, especially among the youth. Suicide rates have been on the rise, with more and more young people succumbing to the pressures of life. The pandemic has only exacerbated the situation, with the lockdown, isolation, and uncertainty taking a toll on mental health.

It is essential to address this crisis and provide more support and resources for those struggling with mental health. There is a need for more awareness and education about mental health and its impact on individuals and communities. We must break the stigma surrounding mental health and encourage people to seek help when they need it.

Additionally, there is a need for more accessible and affordable mental health services. Many people do not have access to quality mental health care, either due to financial constraints or lack of resources. This needs to change, with more investment in mental health infrastructure and services.

It is also crucial to address the root causes of mental health issues, such as poverty, inequality, and discrimination. These social determinants can have a significant impact on mental health and well-being, and addressing them can help prevent mental health problems from arising in the first place.

In conclusion, the tragic incident of Raj Raosasheb Garje’s suicide is a wake-up call for all of us to take mental health seriously. We must prioritize mental health and well-being, both at the individual and societal levels. We cannot afford to lose more young lives to the pressures of life. Let us work together to create a world where mental health is not a luxury but a fundamental right.

News Source : Lokmat English Desk

Source Link :Pune: Law student dies by suicide after friend fails to repay loan/