Dead – Death – Obituary News : Leading cause of death during pregnancy discussed by cardiologist

Introduction: Understanding the Importance of Pregnancy-Related Heart Health for Women

Pregnancy is a beautiful and exciting time in a woman’s life. However, it can also be a time of increased risk for certain health conditions, including heart disease. According to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of pregnancy-related deaths in the United States. This is why it is so important for women to understand the risks associated with pregnancy-related heart health and take steps to protect themselves.

In this article, we will be speaking with Dr. Demilade Adedinsewo, a cardiologist and women’s heart health specialist from Mayo Clinic, and one of her patients, Kenya Armstrong, to discuss why it is essential for women to know about pregnancy-related heart health.

The Risks of Pregnancy-Related Heart Health

Pregnancy can put a significant strain on a woman’s body, including her heart. According to Dr. Adedinsewo, “Pregnancy is a stress test for the heart. The heart has to work harder to pump blood to support the growing fetus.” This increased workload can lead to a number of pregnancy-related heart conditions, including:

Gestational hypertension: High blood pressure that develops during pregnancy. Preeclampsia: A more severe form of gestational hypertension that can lead to organ damage. Peripartum cardiomyopathy: A rare form of heart failure that can occur in the last month of pregnancy or up to five months after giving birth. Congenital heart disease: Some women may have an underlying heart condition that is not discovered until they become pregnant.

Managing Pregnancy-Related Heart Health

Women who are pregnant or planning to become pregnant should be proactive about managing their heart health. This includes:

Seeing a healthcare provider before getting pregnant to assess any pre-existing heart conditions. Monitoring blood pressure and other vital signs regularly throughout pregnancy. Making lifestyle changes, such as exercising regularly and eating a heart-healthy diet. Taking medications as prescribed by a healthcare provider.

Kenya Armstrong’s Experience with Pregnancy-Related Heart Health

Kenya Armstrong is a mother of two who experienced pregnancy-related heart issues during both of her pregnancies. She has been working with Dr. Adedinsewo to manage her heart health during and after pregnancy.

“I had no idea that pregnancy could affect my heart,” Kenya says. “During my first pregnancy, I developed gestational hypertension, and during my second pregnancy, I developed preeclampsia. I was scared and didn’t know what to do.”

Dr. Adedinsewo explains that Kenya’s experience is not uncommon. “Many women are not aware of the risks associated with pregnancy-related heart health,” she says. “This is why it is so important for healthcare providers to educate their patients about these risks and how to manage them.”

Kenya credits Dr. Adedinsewo and her team for helping her manage her heart health during and after pregnancy. “Dr. Adedinsewo has been amazing,” she says. “She has helped me make lifestyle changes and has prescribed medications to help manage my blood pressure. I feel more confident now that I know what to do to take care of myself and my heart.”

Conclusion: The Importance of Pregnancy-Related Heart Health for Women

Pregnancy-related heart health is an important issue for women to be aware of. By understanding the risks associated with pregnancy and taking steps to manage their heart health, women can protect themselves and their babies. Healthcare providers play a critical role in educating their patients about these risks and helping them manage their heart health during and after pregnancy. As Kenya Armstrong’s story illustrates, with the right care and support, women can successfully manage pregnancy-related heart health and go on to have healthy pregnancies and babies.

News Source : WJXT

Source Link :Cardiologist talks leading cause of death during pregnancy/