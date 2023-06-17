Dead – Death – Obituary News : Leaker of U.S. military secrets dies at 92

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Daniel Ellsberg: The Man Who Exposed American Deceit in Vietnam

Daniel Ellsberg, a former military analyst, passed away on Friday at the age of 92. His contribution to American history is unparalleled, as he was the man who exposed the lies and deceit of successive U.S. governments regarding the Vietnam War. In 1971, he leaked thousands of classified papers to the media, which became known as the Pentagon Papers. This act of bravery led to a federal trial on charges of espionage and conspiracy, but the case was dismissed due to government wrongdoing. Ellsberg’s legacy is one of courage and integrity, and his legacy will live on for generations to come.

Early Life and Military Career

Daniel Ellsberg was born in Chicago in 1931 and grew up in Detroit. He enlisted in the Marines in 1954 and served as a first lieutenant in the Suez crisis. After his discharge, he attended Harvard University and earned a Ph.D. in economics. He then joined the RAND Corporation and became an expert in game theory, which he studied in the context of nuclear conflict and crisis situations. He was an advisor to Defense Secretary Robert S. McNamara by 1964 and traveled to Vietnam to assess civilian pacification initiatives.

Exposing the Truth

Ellsberg’s disillusionment with the Vietnam War began when he saw the reality of the conflict on the ground. He witnessed the brutality of the war and the suffering of the Vietnamese people. He began to question the official narrative of the U.S. government, which claimed that the war could be won. In 1969, he secretly photocopied thousands of pages of classified documents, which became known as the Pentagon Papers. The papers revealed that successive U.S. governments had lied to the American people about the war and that the fight could not be won.

Legal Battle and Legacy

Ellsberg’s decision to leak the Pentagon Papers was a courageous act that exposed the deceit of the U.S. government. However, he faced a long legal battle, as he was charged with espionage, conspiracy, and other offenses. The case was dismissed on the eve of the jury’s deliberations due to government wrongdoing. Ellsberg’s actions paved the way for greater transparency and accountability in government, and his legacy continues to inspire others to speak truth to power.

In conclusion, Daniel Ellsberg was a hero who risked his freedom to expose the lies and deceit of the U.S. government regarding the Vietnam War. His legacy is one of courage, integrity, and a commitment to truth and justice. He will be remembered as a giant of American history, and his contributions to our democracy will never be forgotten.

News Source : Peoples Gazette

Source Link :Analyst who leaked U.S. military secrets dies at 92/