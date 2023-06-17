Dead – Death – Obituary News : Leaker of Vietnam War secrets, Daniel Ellsberg, dies at 92

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Daniel Ellsberg, Pentagon Papers Whistleblower, Dies at 92

Daniel Ellsberg, the man who leaked the Pentagon Papers to the press in 1971, passed away on Friday morning at the age of 92. Ellsberg, who had been battling pancreatic cancer, was a former government consultant on Vietnam and an advocate for ending the war. His decision to leak the classified documents detailing the U.S. government’s deception about the war helped to spark a national debate and contributed to the end of the conflict.

The Making of a Whistleblower

Ellsberg was a well-educated and well-respected member of the government and military elite in the 1960s. He was a Harvard graduate and a self-described “cold warrior” who served as a private and government consultant on Vietnam. He risked his life on the battlefield, received the highest security clearances, and was trusted by officials in Democratic and Republican administrations.

However, he became disillusioned with the war and the government’s claims that it was winnable. He was in a unique position to make a difference, and he ultimately decided to leak the Pentagon Papers to the press. His actions exposed the lies and deceit of the government and helped to turn public opinion against the war.

An Individual of Conscience

Ellsberg was a man of conscience who answered only to his sense of right and wrong, even if the price was his own freedom. He was highly intelligent, obsessively curious, and profoundly sensitive. He saw political events in terms of moral absolutes and demanded consequences for abuses of power.

His decision to leak the Pentagon Papers was a testament to his courage and his commitment to the truth. It was a decision that put his own freedom and safety at risk, but he believed that it was the right thing to do.

The Fall of American Idealism

The Pentagon Papers were a turning point in American history. They exposed the lies and deception of the government and contributed to the end of the Vietnam War. They also marked the fall of American idealism in foreign policy in the 1960s and 1970s.

Ellsberg’s actions helped to upend the post-World War II consensus that communism, real or suspected, should be opposed worldwide. They showed that the government was willing to lie to the American people in order to pursue its foreign policy goals.

A Legacy of Courage

Daniel Ellsberg will be remembered as a courageous whistleblower who put everything on the line to expose the truth. His actions helped to spark a national debate about the Vietnam War and contributed to the end of the conflict.

His legacy will live on as a reminder of the importance of speaking truth to power and standing up for what is right, even in the face of adversity. He will be missed, but his courage and commitment to the truth will never be forgotten.

Pentagon Papers Vietnam War Whistleblower Classified information Civil disobedience

News Source : PBS NewsHour

Source Link :Daniel Ellsberg, who leaked Pentagon Papers exposing Vietnam War secrets, dies at 92/