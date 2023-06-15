Dead – Death – Obituary News : LeAnn Mueller, La Barbecue Owner, Passes Away at 51

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

LeAnn Mueller Death and Obituary

LeAnn Mueller, the esteemed chef, pitmaster, and owner of la Barbecue in Austin, passed away on Wednesday, June 14, as confirmed in a news release. She was 51 years old at the time of her death. While multiple online reports suggest that Mueller peacefully passed away, surrounded by loved ones, the exact cause of her death has not been disclosed.

Legacy of a Trailblazing Chef and Pitmaster

The news of her departure follows the loss of her brother and closest companion, John, less than two years ago. In a heartfelt tribute shared on la Barbecue’s Facebook page, Mueller is remembered as an incredibly generous, fiercely passionate, and delightfully humorous individual. Her presence in the culinary world and her impact on the Austin food scene will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

As the community mourns the loss of LeAnn Mueller, her legacy as a trailblazing chef and pitmaster will endure. Her contributions to la Barbecue and the culinary industry at large will forever be remembered, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts of those she inspired and influenced.

La Barbecue Owner Passes Away

LeAnn Mueller, the owner of the renowned Austin restaurant la Barbecue, has passed away, leaving behind a legacy of exceptional barbecue and culinary expertise. Born on February 20, 1972, into the esteemed Mueller family, known for their barbecue heritage, LeAnn’s connection to the world of smoked meats ran deep.

Her grandfather founded Louie Mueller Barbecue in Taylor, a legendary establishment that was later passed down to her father, carrying on the family tradition. Inspired by her family’s rich barbecue legacy and armed with a James Beard Award earned by Louie Mueller Barbecue in 2006, Mueller embarked on her own culinary journey.

In 2012, she, along with her wife Ali Chem, opened la Barbecue, a restaurant that quickly gained acclaim and a devoted following in South Austin. Before immersing herself in the world of barbecue, Mueller pursued a successful career as a sought-after photographer in New York. Her talent behind the lens led her to collaborate with notable celebrities, including Jay Z, Willie Nelson, and Leon Bridges.

Her work graced the pages of esteemed publications such as Rolling Stone and Texas Monthly, further establishing her artistic prowess. Through la Barbecue, LeAnn Mueller showcased her passion for exceptional food, crafting delectable smoked meats that garnered praise and captivated the palates of locals and visitors alike. Her dedication to the art of barbecue, combined with her artistic background, brought a unique and elevated experience to the Austin culinary scene.

Did Leann Mueller Die of Cancer?

There is no information on whether Leann Mueller had cancer or not, and moreover, the cause of death has not been revealed by any sources. The unexpected passing of LeAnn Mueller, co-owner of la Barbecue, has left many curious about the circumstances surrounding her death. According to her representatives, Mueller passed away peacefully this morning, June 14, while being “surrounded by friends and family.”

Although the cause of her death has not been officially disclosed, recent reports indicate that she was traveling just two weeks prior to her passing, heading to Los Angeles with trans artist Xavier Schipani, who had contributed artwork to la Barbecue. Mueller hailed from a family deeply rooted in Texas barbecue history.

As the granddaughter of legendary Taylor pitmaster Louie Mueller, daughter of Bobby Mueller, and sister of John Mueller, she was undeniably connected to the art of perfectly smoked meats. Together with her wife, Ali Clem, Mueller embarked on a culinary venture, opening the la Barbecue food truck on South First Street in 2012.

The long lines that formed outside their establishment were a testament to the exceptional quality of their barbecue. In November 2021, they expanded their operation by establishing a brick-and-mortar location on E. Cesar Chavez, attracting lines of eager customers once again. Beyond her prowess in the barbecue world, Mueller was also celebrated for her photography skills.

She had the opportunity to capture iconic figures such as Jay Z and Willie Nelson, and her work graced the covers of notable publications like Rolling Stone and Texas Monthly. While Mueller’s career was marked by success, it was not devoid of controversy. In 2012, she made headlines when she parted ways with her brother John, accusing him of embezzlement from their joint business, JMueller BBQ. Swiftly rebranding as la Barbecue, she continued to forge her own path in the culinary realm.

