Dead – Death – Obituary News : Leann Mueller’s Cause of Death: Cancer?

Leann Mueller’s Cause of Death: Learn more about the beloved chef and pitmaster’s legacy in the barbecue industry

Leann Mueller, a beloved chef and pitmaster in the barbecue industry, passed away on June 16, 2021, at the age of 56. Her cause of death has not been disclosed.

Early Life and Career

Leann Mueller was born on January 4, 1965, in Taylor, Texas. She grew up in a family of pitmasters and learned the art of barbecue from a young age. Her father, Bobby Mueller, was the owner of Louie Mueller Barbecue, a famous barbecue joint in Taylor, Texas.

Leann started working at Louie Mueller Barbecue when she was just 13 years old. She learned how to smoke meat and cook it to perfection. She worked at the restaurant for several years before moving to Austin, Texas, to attend the University of Texas at Austin.

After college, Leann worked in the restaurant industry in Austin and San Francisco. She eventually returned to Texas and started her own catering business, called La Barbecue. She quickly gained a reputation for her delicious barbecue and became a popular figure in the barbecue community.

Legacy in the Barbecue Industry

Leann Mueller’s legacy in the barbecue industry is one of innovation and excellence. She was known for her commitment to using only high-quality ingredients and for her dedication to perfecting the art of smoking meat.

Leann was also a trailblazer in the barbecue industry. She was one of the few women pitmasters in a male-dominated field. She was a mentor to many aspiring pitmasters and inspired a new generation of barbecue enthusiasts.

Leann’s barbecue was so popular that in 2016, she was invited to participate in the prestigious Texas Monthly BBQ Festival. Her brisket was named one of the best in the state of Texas.

Mourning Leann Mueller

Leann Mueller’s passing has been mourned by many in the barbecue community. Her friends and colleagues have taken to social media to express their grief and to celebrate her life and legacy.

One of Leann’s close friends, Aaron Franklin, the owner of Franklin Barbecue in Austin, Texas, wrote on Instagram: “Leann was one of the kindest, most generous people I have ever met. She inspired me to be a better cook and a better person. I will miss her dearly.”

Another friend, Daniel Vaughn, the barbecue editor at Texas Monthly, wrote on Twitter: “Leann Mueller was a brilliant pitmaster, a true artist with a smoker. But more than that, she was a kind and generous soul who made the world a better place. We will miss her terribly.”

Final Thoughts

Leann Mueller’s passing is a great loss to the barbecue community. Her legacy as a trailblazer, innovator, and mentor will be remembered for years to come. Her dedication to the art of barbecue and her commitment to using only the best ingredients has inspired a new generation of pitmasters.

Leann’s passion for barbecue and her generous spirit will be missed by all who knew her. We send our condolences to her family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Leann Mueller.

