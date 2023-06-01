Dead – Death – Obituary News : Lee Kyung-mi, Actress and Model, Dies at Gangnam Hospital

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Actress and Model Lee Kyung-mi Passes Away at the Age of 43!

Model Lee Pyeong, also known as Lee Kyung-mi, passed away after a long battle with cancer. Her funeral was held on June 2. The news of her passing was reported by Newsis on June 1.

Her Battle with Cancer

Two months ago, Lee Pyeong revealed her condition on social media. She shared a photo of her thin body, tired after the treatment period, but still managed to smile after cutting her hair. Her fight with cancer was a long and difficult one.

Condolences From Friends and Colleagues

Many friends and colleagues of the model left their condolences. Actor Heo Jung Min expressed regret for not knowing about her illness and for living in a hurry. Singer Han Young, who once worked as a model, wished for her to rest comfortably without any more pain.

A Successful Career in Modeling

Lee Pyung debuted as a model at the age of 18 and has since stood on stage for fashion shows by famous designers such as Andre Kim, Lee Sang Bong, and Kwak Hyun Joo. In 2016, she won the 31st Korean Best Dressed Female Model and the Model Award of the Asian Beauty Awards. She was known for her beautiful image on the stage.

Remembering Lee Pyeong

Lee Seon Jin, a model and friend of Lee Pyeong, posted an obituary on Instagram. She confided that she also had a serious illness and wanted people to always remember her with her beautiful image on the stage. As a model, she just wanted to be remembered for her great image and to be a model. She did not want people to know she was sick, so she did not mention that Lee Pyeong had the same disease.

A Final Farewell

The funeral of Lee Pyeong was held on June 2 at the funeral home of Gangnam St. Mary in Seoul. She was laid to rest at Uljin Memorial Park. Her passing is a great loss to the modeling industry and her friends and family. May she rest in peace.

