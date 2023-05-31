Dead – Death – Obituary News : Leela Naidu, daughter of CK Naidu, dies in Visakhapatnam

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Leela Vidya Sagar, daughter of Col. CK Nayudu, Passes Away at 93

The city of Visakhapatnam mourns the loss of Leela Vidya Sagar, daughter of the legendary cricketer, Col. CK Nayudu. Leela passed away at her daughter’s home in Phoenix, Arizona in the United States on Monday. She was 93 years old.

Leela was married to a senior Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, Kashyapu Vidyasagar. Apart from being the wife of a government official, Leela was a noted table tennis player during her prime. She won several tournaments in Indore and Calcutta, showcasing her sporting prowess.

Leela hailed from a family of sportsmen. Her father, Col. CK Nayudu, was the first captain of the Indian cricket team and played a pivotal role in the development of cricket in the country. Her nephew, M Chttaranjan, was a member of Andhra’s Ranji trophy team in its inaugural year in 1953. Her family members and friends from the sporting fraternity condoled Leela’s death and remembered her as a talented table tennis player.

Former secretary of the Andhra University Sports Board, PR Narayanaswami, expressed his condolences on Leela’s passing. He said, “Leelaji was a fantastic table tennis player. She won several tournaments in Indore and Calcutta during her prime. She was a great inspiration to many young players.”

Former Test umpire K Parthasaradhi, who was a friend of Leela’s family, also mourned her death. He said, “Leelaji was a very kind and humble person. She was a great sportswoman and won many accolades in table tennis. She will always be remembered for her contribution to the sport.”

Leela’s demise is a loss to the sporting fraternity of Visakhapatnam. Her family, friends, and well-wishers remember her as a talented sportswoman who inspired many young players. She will be missed by all those who knew her. May her soul rest in peace.

News Source : TNN

Source Link :Ck Naidu’s Daughter Leela Passes Away | Visakhapatnam News/