Dead – Death – Obituary News : Lefty Pitcher for Yankees Passes at 78

Don Hood: Remembering the Journeyman Left-Hander Who Pitched for the Yankees

Last Saturday, the baseball world lost a former player who may not have been a household name, but certainly made an impact during his brief stint with the New York Yankees. Don Hood, a journeyman left-hander, passed away at the age of 73.

Hood was originally drafted by the Baltimore Orioles in the first round of the 1969 draft and pitched for two seasons in Baltimore before being traded to the Cleveland Indians along with first baseman Boog Powell for catcher Dave Duncan. He spent four-plus seasons in Cleveland, primarily working in long relief but also starting 19 games in 1975 and 1978. His best season with the Indians came in 1977, when he posted a 3.00 ERA over 105 innings pitched.

In 1979, Hood was traded to the Yankees in exchange for first baseman Cliff Johnson, who had been involved in a clubhouse fight with teammate Goose Gossage. Hood appeared in 27 games for the Yankees, posting a 3-1 record with a 3.07 ERA. While his time with the Yankees was brief, Hood’s contributions to the team did not go unnoticed.

After retiring from baseball, Hood worked as a Park Ranger in Lee County, Florida. This career change may have come as a surprise to some, but it was indicative of Hood’s character and values. He had a love for nature and the outdoors that he carried with him throughout his life.

Hood’s passing is a reminder that every player, no matter how big or small their role, leaves a mark on the game of baseball. While he may not have been a superstar, Hood’s dedication to his craft and his team was evident. He was a player who gave his all every time he stepped onto the field, and that is something to be admired.

As fans, it is important to remember and honor the players who came before us. While we may not have had the pleasure of watching Hood pitch live, his contributions to the game should not go unnoticed. Rest in peace, Don Hood. Your legacy will live on in the memories of those who knew you and the fans who appreciate the game of baseball.

News Source : Kevin Manahan | NJ Advance Media for NJ.com

Source Link :Journeyman lefty who pitched for Yankees dies at 78/