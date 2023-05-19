Dead – Death – Obituary News : Legacy of Stork Club’s Guardian Shermane Billingsley Ends at 78

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Shermane Billingsley: The Last Living Link to the Storied Manhattan Nightspot

Shermane Billingsley was a celebrity even before she could walk, with Broadway gossip columnists like Dorothy Kilgallen and Walter Winchell reporting on her every move. She was the youngest daughter of Sherman Billingsley, the impresario behind the legendary Manhattan nightspot, the Stork Club. After the club closed its doors in 1965, Shermane became the keeper of its flame for nearly six decades until her death on April 16, 2022, at the age of 78.

The Stork Club was not just another famous nightclub in New York; it was “New York’s New Yorkiest place,” as Walter Winchell called it. The club’s mirror above the bar allowed patrons to admire themselves and one another under softly flattering lights, making it the ultimate entertainment spot in the city. From the bandstand, even the likes of Count Basie and Guy Lombardo couldn’t compete.

Sherman Billingsley managed to corral the likes of the mobster Frank Costello and the G-man J. Edgar Hoover to be his regular guests. He worked 16-hour days and ran the club like a drill sergeant, but things didn’t always run smoothly. He fought an epic, bitter battle with the restaurant workers’ union and became embroiled in a civil-rights complaint when the Black entertainer Josephine Baker and her party complained that they were denied proper service at the club one night in 1951.

Shermane grew up in the club, celebrating birthdays there, starring with her father on the weekly “Stork Club Show” on television, and regularly occupying a seat at her family’s reserved table. She attended the all-girls Spence School on the Upper East Side and was enrolled by her father in nearby Finch College so that he could keep her from straying like her wayward sisters.

After the Stork Club closed in 1965, Shermane became the faithful guardian of its legacy. She made her father’s unpublished memoirs available to Ralph Blumenthal, a former New York Times reporter and the author of “Stork Club: America’s Most Famous Nightspot and the Lost World of Cafe Society.” For years, she reached out to publishers, documentarians, and movie studios to keep the club’s legacy alive, and even to restaurateurs to see if it could be resurrected.

Shermane never gave up on trying to revive the club. “The club was like a living memory to her,” said her son Austin Drill. “Even in her final months of life, she was speaking with filmmakers, restaurateurs, publishers, historians, etc., about the legacy of the Stork Club, and how best to keep its spirit alive.”

Shermane Billingsley was the last living link to the storied Manhattan nightspot that was “New York’s New Yorkiest place” and offered fairy-tale escape during the conformist, socially conservative 1950s. She was the keeper of the flame of the club’s legacy for nearly six decades and never gave up on trying to revive it. Her dedication and commitment to the Stork Club will always be remembered and cherished.

News Source : Sam Roberts

Source Link :Shermane Billingsley, Guardian of the Stork Club’s Legacy, Dies at 78/