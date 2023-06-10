Dead – Death – Obituary News : Legal action moratorium for suicide attempts still in place: Ramkarpal

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Malaysia’s Moratorium on Enforcing Section 309

The moratorium on enforcing Section 309 of the Penal Code for attempted suicide remains, pending amendments for its abolishment, according to Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Legal and Institutional Reforms) Ramkarpal Singh. The Cabinet meeting on March 31 agreed to abolish the section and implement a moratorium on its enforcement pending amendments to be approved by the Dewan Rakyat and subsequently the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Abolishing Section 309

MPs approved the Penal Code (Amendment) (No. 2) Bill to abolish Section 309 in a move to decriminalise suicide in Malaysia on May 22. “Hence, it is clear that the moratorium is still in effect and no prosecution can be held under the section,” Ramkarpal said in a statement on Saturday (June 10).

Case of Alleged Attempted Suicide

Ramkarpal was referring to a case of an alleged attempted suicide by a student which was reported in a Malay daily. The report stated that the police would carry out investigations into the case under Section 309. Ramkarpal said the government remained steadfast in its stance that Section 309 no longer had a place in the country.

Rehabilitative, Medical Approach

“An attempted suicide case should be addressed based on rehabilitative, medical approach,” he said. The government’s decision to abolish Section 309 is a step in the right direction towards destigmatizing mental health issues and providing those who are struggling with the support and resources they need. Suicide should not be treated as a criminal offense, but rather as a public health issue that requires a compassionate and evidence-based response.

1) Legal protection for suicide attempt survivors

2) Mental health advocacy in Malaysia

3) Suicide prevention initiatives

4) Stigma surrounding mental illness

5) Ramkarpal Singh’s advocacy work on mental health

News Source : SYED UMAR ARIFF

Source Link :Moratorium on legal action for suicide attempts remains, says Ramkarpal/