Dead – Death – Obituary News : Legend Rose Duncan Passes Away at 76

Brighter Futures Legend Rose Duncan Died

It is with deep concern and sadness that we inform you of the sudden passing of Rose Duncan, a valued member of the Brighter Futures Health Hub. Our hearts are heavy as we share the details surrounding Rose Duncan’s untimely demise, the events leading up to it, and the cause of her tragic death in this obituary.

Rose Duncan, who served as the manager of a prominent charity club, was widely recognized and respected within the community. Her sudden departure has left a profound void that is felt by all who knew her. As her family prepares to bid farewell in a funeral service, heartfelt tributes for the late Rose Duncan have flooded in through various online platforms.

We extend our deepest sympathies and share in the collective grief that has engulfed those who had the privilege of knowing Rose Duncan. May her soul rest in peace, and may her memory serve as a reminder of the impact she made during her time with us.

Who was Rose Duncan?

Rose Duncan, the esteemed director of the Brighter Futures Health Hub Charity, was a highly regarded figure in the local community due to her unwavering dedication to assisting vulnerable individuals. Her selfless commitment spanned numerous organizations, including the Scottish Police, Food Banks, and various non-profit groups, where she wholeheartedly lent her support for countless years.

Throughout the challenging times of the global Covid-19 pandemic, Rose Duncan went above and beyond, providing solace, internet access, and a range of vital support services to the elderly, children, and other marginalized segments of society. Her remarkable efforts did not go unnoticed, as she was honored with the prestigious Glenrothes Police Community Ambassador Award, a testament to her exceptional contributions.

It is important to note that the Brighter Futures Health Hub Charity, an SCIO charity situated in Glenrothes, holds a steadfast commitment to the advancement of community health and well-being through social prescribing, physical and mental health programs, as well as collaborations with healthcare and educational institutions.

Rose Duncan’s inspiring work and lasting impact will continue to be cherished by all who were fortunate enough to witness her remarkable endeavors.

How did Rose Duncan Die?

With heavy hearts, we mourn the loss of Rose Duncan, the esteemed Director of the Brighter Futures Health Hub, who tragically passed away on Sunday, June 4, 2023, in Glenrothes. In recent days, she had been admitted to the hospital due to a health issue, but despite the efforts made, she could not overcome this battle and succumbed to it.

The devastating news of Rose Duncan’s untimely departure reverberated through social media, initially shared by the official Cadham Pharmacy Health Center & Travel Clinic Facebook page. The announcement, laden with sorrow, expressed the profound sadness felt by all who had the privilege of knowing Rose. The post reads as follows:

“It is with great sadness that I share the news of the heartbreaking passing of the remarkable Rose Duncan this morning. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this immensely sorrowful time.”

The post further reflected on Rose’s immense contributions to the community, stating: “Rose brought joy, happiness, guidance, and unwavering support to countless individuals within our community. Her profound impact will be forever remembered, as her legacy transcends the bounds of time.”

Rose Duncan Cause of Death

Rose Duncan, after experiencing a stroke a few days ago, was admitted to a hospital in Glenrothes where she received medical care. Despite the efforts made by the healthcare professionals, she was unable to overcome the severity of her condition and tragically passed away.

The cause of Rose Duncan’s untimely demise has been confirmed by local doctors as a stroke. With advancing age and recent health challenges, her well-being had been in decline. Her departure leaves a profound void, as we mourn the loss of an incredibly devoted individual who dedicated a significant portion of her life to the betterment of the organization.

