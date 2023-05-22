Dead – Death – Obituary News : Legendary actor Wahid Satay dies at 93

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Actor Wahid Satay Passes Away at 93

On Monday, May 22nd, legendary actor Wahid Satay passed away at the age of 93. Wahid, whose real name was Abdul Wahid Ahmad, died at his granddaughter’s house in Singapore at about 8:15am.

Declining Health

According to Wahid’s second child, Hafizah, her father’s health began to decline two weeks ago after he was discharged from Changi Hospital, where he was receiving treatment for diabetes-related issues. Hafizah stated that her father was bedridden for the past two weeks and suffered from high blood pressure and heart disease.

A Career in Film

Wahid was best known for his work in Malaysian and Singaporean cinema. He starred in several popular films throughout his career, including Pontianak, Sumpah Pontianak, Che Mamat Parang Tumpul, and Badang.

Burial Plans

Wahid will be buried at the Pusara Aman Muslim cemetery in Singapore following the Zohor prayers.

A Legacy Remembered

Wahid Satay was a beloved figure in the entertainment industry, and his contributions to Malaysian and Singaporean cinema will not be forgotten. His passing is a great loss for his family, friends, and fans, and he will be deeply missed.

News Source : AGENCY

Source Link :Actor Wahid Satay passes away at 93/