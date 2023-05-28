Dead – Death – Obituary News : Legendary Badger Hockey Icon Martha Johnson Dies at 88

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Martha Johnson: A Legacy in Badger Hockey

The University of Wisconsin’s Badger Hockey community mourns the passing of Martha Johnson, the wife of legendary coach “Badger Bob” Johnson and mother of the current women’s hockey coach, Mark Johnson. Martha passed away on May 16, 2023, at the age of 88. Despite her passing, her legacy lives on, and her contributions to the Badger Hockey community will never be forgotten.

Martha lived a long and fulfilling life, traveling with her husband across the country during his coaching career. Her love for hockey was evident, and she played a significant role in every team her husband coached. One of her most notable contributions was suggesting that the Pittsburgh Penguins create a mascot, which led to the birth of the beloved “Iceburgh.” She was also known for ringing a cowbell at Badger games, adding to the team’s home-ice advantage.

During their time at the University of Wisconsin, Bob and Martha led the men’s hockey team to three national championships. Their success on the ice was a testament to their hard work and dedication to the sport. Martha’s unwavering support for the team and her husband was evident in every game they played.

The news of Martha’s passing has hit the Badger Hockey community hard, with many taking to social media to express their condolences and share their memories of her. The University of Wisconsin’s men’s hockey team tweeted, “One of the greats in Badger hockey history. Rest in peace, Martha Johnson.” Her contributions to the sport and the community will be missed.

Martha is survived by her five children, 11 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren. Her legacy will live on through her family and the countless lives she touched throughout her life.

A service honoring Martha’s life will be held at Blackhawk Church in Fitchburg on June 5. Friends and fans are invited to share their memories of Martha on the Cress Funeral Service website.

In conclusion, Martha Johnson was a beloved figure in the Badger Hockey community. Her unwavering support for her husband and the teams he coached, along with her love for hockey, made her an essential part of the sport’s history at the University of Wisconsin. While she may be gone, her legacy lives on, and her contributions to the sport and the community will never be forgotten. Rest in peace, Martha Johnson.

