Dead – Death – Obituary News : Legendary basketball player Lance Blanks passes away at 56

Remembering Lance Blanks: A Standout Member of the Iconic 1990 Longhorns Basketball Team

The world of basketball is in mourning as former University of Texas at Austin standout and Longhorn Network analyst Lance Blanks passed away at the age of 56. Blanks was born in Del Rio, Texas, in 1966 and played high school basketball in The Woodlands, near Houston. He played collegiately at the University of Virginia for two seasons before transferring to UT in 1988 and spending two seasons in Austin.

Blanks was an eccentric and controversial member of the iconic 1990 Longhorns basketball team that advanced to the Elite 8 under his leadership, alongside Travis Mays and Joey Wright, collectively known as the “BMW Scoring Machine.” Blanks’ run with the Longhorns earned him induction into the Texas Longhorns Hall of Honor in 2007.

Blanks’ contribution to the Longhorns’ success was immeasurable. He was a force to be reckoned with on the court, with his skills as a shooting guard and his ability to score from anywhere on the floor. His passion for the game and his teammates made him a standout player, and his leadership qualities were evident both on and off the court.

After a successful career at UT, Blanks was drafted 26th overall by the Detroit Pistons in 1990 and spent three seasons in the NBA with the Pistons and Minnesota Timberwolves before embarking on a 7-year career in Europe. During his time overseas, Blanks played for teams in Italy, France, and Greece, further cementing his legacy as a skilled and determined basketball player.

Upon returning to the U.S., Blanks served as a scout for the San Antonio Spurs and as assistant general manager for the Cleveland Cavaliers before earning a gig as general manager of the Phoenix Suns in 2010, a position he would hold until 2013. Blanks’ extensive knowledge of the game and his ability to identify talent made him a valuable asset to the teams he worked with, and his passion for basketball never waned.

Most recently, Blanks served as the on-air color commentator for Texas Men’s Basketball games on the Longhorn Network. His insights and analysis of the game were highly valued by fans and colleagues alike, and he remained an integral part of the Texas basketball community until his passing.

Blanks is survived by his mother, Clarice; brother, Sidney Jr.; the mother of his two daughters, Renee; his daughters, Riley and Bryn; and his granddaughter, Isabel. His passing is a great loss to his family, friends, and the basketball community as a whole, as he will always be remembered as a true Longhorn legend.

With 1,322 points, Blanks still holds the Longhorns record for the most points by a 2-year player and ranks 22nd in career scoring. His impact on the game of basketball and the Longhorns program will never be forgotten, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of players and fans alike.

In the words of the Texas Men’s Basketball team, “Our family has lost a true Longhorn legend. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Lance Blanks.” Rest in peace, Lance Blanks. You will be missed, but your legacy will live on. #HookEm.

News Source : Johann Castro

Source Link :Lance Blanks, legendary Longhorns basketball player, dies at 56/