Dead – Death – Obituary News : Legendary Buffalo Weatherman Commander Tom Passes Away

The Legacy of Tom Jolls: Remembering the Iconic Commander Tom

It is with a heavy heart that the 7 News family shares the news of the passing of the iconic Tom Jolls, who many will remember lovingly as Commander Tom. On Wednesday afternoon, Mr. Jolls passed away peacefully at Buffalo Hospice in Cheektowaga at the age of 89, surrounded by his family.

A Much-Loved Member of the 7 News Team

Tom Jolls was born and raised in Lockport and began his career with WKBW in 1965. Over the course of more than three decades, he became a mainstay on Buffalo television. Along with veteran news anchor Irv Weinstein and sports anchor Rick Azar, Mr. Jolls was a nighttime fixture on 7 Eyewitness News. He would often utter the now-familiar phrase, “It’s 11 o’clock, do you know where your children are?” during those broadcasts.

A Legacy of Dedication and Service

After more than 30 years with WKBW, Tom Jolls retired in 1999. The year before his retirement, he was officially inducted into the Buffalo Broadcasting Hall of Fame. In 2019, he was also honored with induction into the Hall of Fame of the New York State Broadcasters Association. His dedication and service to the field of broadcasting have left an indelible mark on the industry.

Remembering Commander Tom

Tom Jolls was more than just a television personality. He was a beloved member of the Buffalo community and a friend to many. His kindness, generosity, and genuine spirit will be missed by all who knew him. As we remember the life and legacy of Commander Tom, let us honor his memory by carrying on his legacy of dedication and service to our communities.

A Final Farewell

Tom Jolls may no longer be with us in body, but his spirit and legacy will live on. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Commander Tom. You will be deeply missed.

