Dead – Death – Obituary News : Legendary Coach Denny Crum Passes Away at 86

Remembering Denny Crum: The Legendary Coach Who Led Louisville to Two National Titles

The basketball world was left mourning on May 9, 2021, after the passing of Hall of Fame men’s college basketball coach Denny Crum. Crum, who was 86 years old at the time of his death, had an illustrious career that spanned over three decades, during which he led the Louisville Cardinals to two national titles and six Final Four appearances.

Crum’s journey to becoming one of the most successful coaches in college basketball history began in his playing days at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), where he played from 1956 through 1958. After his playing career ended, Crum began coaching at the junior college level before being hired as an assistant coach at UCLA in 1967.

Four years later, in 1971, Crum was named the head coach at the University of Louisville, where he would spend the next 30 years of his career. During his tenure at Louisville, Crum compiled a remarkable 675-295 record in 970 games. He also led the Cardinals to 23 NCAA tournament appearances, six Final Four appearances, and two national titles.

Crum’s first national championship came in 1980, when he led the Cardinals to a 59-54 victory over the UCLA Bruins in the NCAA title game. The win was a particularly sweet moment for Crum, who had previously been an assistant coach at UCLA before leaving for Louisville.

Six years later, in 1986, Crum and the Cardinals claimed their second national title, defeating the Duke Blue Devils 72-69 in the championship game. The team was led by star players Pervis Ellison and Billy Thompson, both of whom would go on to be selected in the first round of the NBA draft.

Crum’s success at Louisville was not limited to his two national titles, however. He also coached four players who would go on to become All Americans: Clifford Rozier, Pervis Ellison, Darrell Griffith, and Jim Price. In addition, Crum was named Coach of the Year three times during his career and was inducted into both the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and the College Basketball Hall of Fame.

Despite retiring from coaching in 2001, Crum remained a beloved figure in the basketball world and continued to be involved in the sport in various capacities. He worked as a radio host in Louisville after his coaching career and remained a vocal supporter of the Cardinals program.

Following his passing, tributes poured in from across the basketball community, with many former players and colleagues remembering Crum as a mentor, friend, and role model. Current Louisville coach Kenny Payne called Crum a “true treasure” who “gave so much to the university and the community,” while former Cardinals player Darrell Griffith described Crum as “one of the most influential people in my life.”

The passing of Denny Crum marks the end of an era in college basketball, but his legacy will continue to live on through the countless players and coaches he inspired throughout his career. As we remember his remarkable achievements and contributions to the sport, we also celebrate the life of a true basketball legend and honor the impact he had on the game we all love.

News Source : Alex Butler

Source Link :Hall of Fame college basketball coach Denny Crum dies at 86/