Dead – Death – Obituary News : Legendary Comic Artist John Romita Dies at 93

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary Marvel Artist John Romita Sr. Passes Away at 93

The comic book industry has lost one of its most prolific and legendary artists. On June 13, at the age of 93, John Romita Sr. passed away, leaving behind a legacy that has helped shape the Marvel Comics universe. His son, John Romita Jr., himself an art legend at Marvel Comics, announced the sad news via Twitter.

Romita Sr. was famous for taking over art duties on The Amazing Spider-Man, redefining Peter Parker’s look after Spidey’s co-creator Steve Ditko left the title. During his time with Spidey, he introduced several of his co-creations to the lore, like the Kingpin and Peter Parker’s future wife, Mary Jane Watson. In fact, Stan Lee asked Romita to draw “the most beautiful girl you can imagine” when creating MJ, and Romita delivered on that promise in just one iconic panel.

Aside from his five-year run on The Amazing Spider-Man, Romita also co-created the characters of Wolverine, Luke Cage, and the Punisher. Although technically Jack Kirby and Steve Ditko co-created the bulk of the classic Marvel heroes and villains, by the early ’70s, Romita was the chief architect in how Marvel’s characters looked in merchandising. John Romita became the go-to guy when you needed images of Marvel’s pantheon of heroes drawn in heroic poses. In fact, during this period, he served as Marvel’s art director.

Born in Brooklyn, New York in 1930, Romita was the son of Italian immigrants. By 19, he was already working as a comic book artist, finding success drawing romance comics aimed at a female audience. In 1966, he got hired by Marvel, to draw their relatively low-selling series Daredevil. But after eight issues, Stan Lee hired him to take over for Steve Ditko when he left The Amazing Spider-Man.

During Romita’s time, he put his experience with romance comics to good use. He made Peter Parker more handsome, like a soap opera lead. He became a character MJ Watson would believably fall for. During Romita’s Spider-Man tenure, the title would go from Marvel’s second best-selling title to their biggest seller.

For many Gen-X kids growing up in the ’70s and ’80s loving Marvel Comics, the art of John Romita was how they perceived the Marvel characters. From calendars to plastic cups to posters to lunchboxes, it was Romita’s renditions that were on almost every piece of merchandising during this era. The Marvel “House Style” ultimately wasn’t Jack Kirby or Gil Kane or any other prolific artist, it was Romita’s. The heroic pose of Spidey standing in the center of his web was an image every kid knew back in the day. Most kids didn’t know who drew it, but it was the distinctive touch of John Romita.

Although Romita mostly retired for the last several decades, he drew the occasional issue or cover for Marvel, reminding younger readers that he still had it. His contributions to the art form of comic books will not be forgotten.

In conclusion, John Romita Sr. was a true legend in the comic book industry, and his passing is a great loss to both Marvel Comics and the larger comic book community. His legacy and influence will continue to inspire future generations of comic book artists and fans alike. Rest in peace, John Romita Sr.

John Romita Comic Book Artist Marvel Comics Spider-Man Legacy

News Source : Eric Diaz

Source Link :Iconic Comic Book Artist John Romita Has Passed Away, Age 93/