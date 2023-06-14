Dead – Death – Obituary News : Legendary Comic Artist John Romita Dies at 93

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering John Romita Sr: The Legendary Marvel Artist

The comic book industry has lost one of its most prolific and legendary artists. John Romita Sr. passed away at the age of 93 on June 13, leaving a legacy that will be remembered for generations to come. His son, John Romita Jr., announced the news on Twitter, paying tribute to his father’s career and achievements.

John Romita Sr. was famous for his work on The Amazing Spider-Man, where he redefined Peter Parker’s look after Steve Ditko left the title. During his tenure, he introduced several of his co-creations to the lore, including the Kingpin and Peter Parker’s future wife, Mary Jane Watson. Stan Lee asked Romita to draw “the most beautiful girl you can imagine” when creating MJ, and he delivered on that promise with just one iconic panel.

In addition to his five-year run on The Amazing Spider-Man, Romita also co-created several characters, including Wolverine, Luke Cage, and the Punisher. By the early ’70s, Romita was the chief architect in how Marvel’s characters looked in merchandising, and he became the go-to guy when you needed images of Marvel’s pantheon of heroes drawn in heroic poses. He would serve the role of Marvel’s art director during this period.

Born in Brooklyn, New York, in 1930, Romita started his career as a comic book artist at 19. He found success drawing romance comics aimed at a female audience before getting hired by Marvel in 1966 to draw Daredevil. After eight issues, he took over for Steve Ditko when he left The Amazing Spider-Man.

During Romita’s time, he used his experience with romance comics to good use, making Peter Parker more handsome, like a soap opera lead, and a character MJ Watson would believably fall for. The title would go from Marvel’s second-best-selling title to their biggest seller during Romita’s Spider-Man tenure.

If you were a Gen-X kid growing up in the ’70s and ’80s loving Marvel Comics, then the art of John Romita was the way you perceived the Marvel characters. It was Romita’s renditions that were on almost every piece of merchandising during this era. The Marvel “House Style” ultimately wasn’t Jack Kirby or Gil Kane or any other prolific artist; it was Romita’s. The heroic pose of Spidey standing in the center of his web was an image every kid knew back in the day. Most kids didn’t know who drew it, but it was the distinctive touch of John Romita.

Although Romita mostly retired for the last several decades, he drew the occasional issue or cover for Marvel, reminding younger readers that he still had it. His contributions to the art form of comic books will not be forgotten. John Romita Sr. was a legend in the art world, and his influence will continue to inspire future generations of comic book artists and fans alike.

John Romita Iconic comic book artist Marvel Comics Spider-Man Legacy and influence

News Source : Nerdist

Source Link :Iconic Comic Book Artist John Romita Has Passed Away, Age 93/