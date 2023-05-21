Dead – Death – Obituary News : Legendary Death Metal Band Announces 2023 EU Festivals and UK/IE Tour

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Legendary Florida Death Metal Band Obituary Announces Barely Alive UK & IE Summer Headline Tour Dates

Obituary, the iconic Florida death metal band, has announced their Barely Alive UK & IE summer headline tour dates. The band will be performing shows throughout August and September following a summer spent appearing at festivals across the EU.

Tickets for the tour will go on sale Monday, 22nd May @ 10am BST at https://obituary.cc/events.html.

In a statement, the band expressed their excitement about the upcoming tour: “It has been way too long since we’ve had the opportunity to invade the UK & Ireland properly and we could NOT be any more excited about this announcement. Finally a tour that brings us to so many cool towns and cities across the UK that allows us to get up close & personal with our fans and a true “grass roots” run! Hang on to your ass..this is going to be epic!!”

Obituary will continue to tour in support of their new album, Dying of Everything, which is out now on LP/CD/CS/Digital. Fans can order and listen to the album at https://orcd.co/obituary-dyingofeverything.

The band recently released a new spatial audio version of their newest 2023 critically acclaimed album, Dying of Everything. The album, available as a new Dolby Atmos mix, is streaming everywhere that supports spatial audio and compatible devices including Apple Music, Tidal & Amazon Music.

In a new step forward for unforgiving death metal, Dying of Everything‘s spatial audio mix allows for more immersion, providing an advanced surround sound experience.

To get fans excited for the tour, the band has released videos for previous singles including ‘The Wrong Time,’ ‘My Will To Live,’ and ‘Dying of Everything.’

Obituary’s tour dates include appearances at several summer EU festivals, including Metal Days in Velenje, SO; Rockstadt Extreme in Rasnov, RO; Party San Open Air in Schlotheim, DE; Brutal Assault in Jaromir, CZ; Alcatraz Open Air in Kortrijk, BE; Summer Breeze in Dinkelsbühl, DE; and Dynamo in Eindhoven, NL.

The current lineup of Obituary includes John Tardy on vocals, Donald Tardy on drums, Trevor Peres on rhythm guitar, Terry Butler on bass guitar, and Ken Andrews on lead guitar.

For more information on Obituary, visit their website, Facebook page, Instagram, Twitter, Bandcamp, or YouTube channel. Fans can purchase tickets for the Barely Alive UK & IE summer headline tour at https://obituary.cc/events.html.

News Source : Metal Planet Music

Source Link :Death metal legends OBITUARY announce 2023 Summer EU festivals & headline UK/IE tour – Metal Planet Music/