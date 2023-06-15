Dead – Death – Obituary News : Legendary Editor Robert Gottlieb Dies: What Happened?

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Robert Gottlieb: The Legendary Editor and Literary Figure

Early Life and Education

Robert Adams Gottlieb was born on April 29, 1931, to a Jewish family based in New York. He grew up mostly in the Upper West Side of Manhattan. His middle name was in honor of his uncle Arthur Adams, who was famously known as a Soviet Spy. Gottlieb graduated from Columbia University in 1952 and received a degree from Cambridge University in 1954.

Career and Achievements

Gottlieb had a distinguished career as an editor, working at Simon & Schuster, Alfred A. Knopf, and The New Yorker. He earned an impressive reputation as a literary figure, renowned for his skill in nurturing manuscripts and transforming them into highly regarded, bestselling, and award-winning works. His client list reads like a who’s who of literary giants, including John Cheever, Joseph Heller, Doris Lessing, Chaim Potok, and Ray Bradbury. He also had the privilege of representing Katharine Graham, the former publisher of the Washington Post.

Gottlieb discovered Joseph Heller’s “Catch-22” while working at Simon & Schuster in 1955. He took an active role in editing the novel and even suggested the title’s iconic number, “22,” instead of the original “18,” as a means to differentiate it from Leon Uris’s upcoming “Mila 18.” He also collaborated with Robert Caro for many years on his celebrated Lyndon Johnson biographies and was prominently featured alongside him in the documentary “Turn Every Page.”

After leaving Knopf in 1987, Gottlieb took on the esteemed position of editor at The New Yorker, succeeding William Shawn. He held this position until 1992. Following his departure from The New Yorker, Gottlieb returned to Alfred A. Knopf in an editor ex officio capacity. Throughout his career, Gottlieb has been a frequent contributor to esteemed publications such as The New York Review of Books, The New Yorker, and The New York Times Book Review. Additionally, since 1999, he has served as the dance critic for The New York Observer.

As an author, Gottlieb has penned biographies on notable figures including George Balanchine, Sarah Bernhardt, and the Dickens family. He has also compiled a collection of critical essays and edited several major anthologies, including “Reading Jazz,” “Reading Dance,” and, in collaboration with Robert Kimball, “Reading Lyrics.”

Personal Life and Legacy

Gottlieb was married twice, first to Muriel Higgins, with whom he had three children, and later to actress Maria Tucci. He passed away on June 14, 2023, at the age of 92, at a hospital in Manhattan from natural causes. He leaves behind a lasting legacy as a remarkable and astute editor who brought out the best in authors and their works.

In September 2016, Gottlieb published his autobiography, “Avid Reader: A Life,” which provides a captivating account of his life and career in the literary world. Despite experiencing regrettable instances, such as rejecting John Kennedy Toole’s “A Confederacy of Dunces,” Gottlieb’s contributions to the literary world continue to inspire and influence generations of writers and editors.

News Source : A Maria Minolini

Source Link :Robert Gottlieb Dead and Obituary, How did Legendary Editor Robert Gottlieb Die?/