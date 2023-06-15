Dead – Death – Obituary News : Legendary Editor Robert Gottlieb Passes Away at 92

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Robert Gottlieb: The Legendary Literary Editor Who Shaped 20th-Century Classics

Robert Gottlieb, the literary editor who ushered into print and best-sellerdom such 20th-century classics as Joseph Heller’s “Catch-22,” Robert Caro’s “The Power Broker,” and Chaim Potok’s “The Chosen,” passed away at the age of 92. His impact on the literary culture was enormous, from his time as editor-in-chief of Simon & Schuster to his later association with Alfred A. Knopf (now Knopf Doubleday). He edited The New Yorker for five years and wrote numerous books himself, including several on one of his many passions: ballet.

The Legendary Editor

Gottlieb was a legendary editor of his generation, and his eye and obsessiveness towards editing were captured in the documentary “Turn Every Page,” which came out last year. The documentary showcased his long-standing relationship with Robert Caro, a fellow Jewish New Yorker, and how they trimmed Caro’s massive manuscript for “The Power Broker” into a still weighty 1,200 pages. The book became a bestseller and remains a touchstone for a generation of journalists and city planners.

Gottlieb was working with Caro on the last installment of his five-volume Lyndon Johnson biography at the time of his death. There was no word from Knopf Doubleday on who would finish the edits on the long-awaited book.

A “Jew Who Knows Nothing About Jewishness”

Gottlieb was a self-described “Jew who knows nothing about Jewishness” and was working at Simon & Schuster when he received the manuscript for a novel by a rabbi about two Orthodox Jewish boys. He recognized the potential in Chaim Potok’s book, thinking it might introduce gentile readers and secular Jews like himself to the world of Orthodoxy while telling a universal story about fathers and sons. Gottlieb advised on the title of the book and took his scalpel to the manuscript.

Potok’s book stayed at the top of the New York Times bestseller list for 10 months. It spawned a movie and a sequel, “The Promise.” Gottlieb also proposed that Potok write a nonfiction history of the Jews, which was published by Knopf in 1987.

Other Credits

Gottlieb’s other credits include fiction by future Nobel laureates Toni Morrison, Doris Lessing, and V.S. Naipaul; spy novels by John le Carré; lyrics by Bob Dylan; fiction by the Canadian Jewish novelist Mordecai Richler; essays by the Jewish screenwriter, journalist, and novelist Nora Ephron, and blockbuster science thrillers by Michael Crichton.

Personal Life

Gottlieb was born and raised in Manhattan and graduated from Columbia University in 1952. He was married twice, the second time to actor Maria Tucci, and had three children. A famous workaholic, he was reportedly reviewing proofs of a book by the Jewish author Cynthia Ozick while helping his pregnant wife through labor.

Final Thoughts

Gottlieb’s daughter, Lizzie Gottlieb, spoke about her father and Caro’s strong identification as New York Jews. She said, “It’s almost a Talmudic focus on their craft, and without that, they wouldn’t be who they are. There’s something like a Talmudic scholar in going over all these things, the industriousness and the empathy as well, this sort of looking at a thing from all sides and dedicating yourself to this pursuit.”

Gottlieb’s legacy was one of shaping some of the most iconic books of the 20th century. His attention to detail and passion for his craft will forever be remembered. His impact on the literary world will continue to be felt for generations to come.

