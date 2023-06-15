Dead – Death – Obituary News : Legendary Editor Robert Gottlieb Passes Away at 92

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Editor Extraordinaire Robert Gottlieb Dies at 92

Robert Gottlieb, a legendary editor who worked with some of the most prominent writers of the 20th century, has passed away at the age of 92. His death was confirmed by his wife, Maria Tucci, to the New York Times.

A Towering Reputation among Literary Elite

Gottlieb worked at publishers Simon & Schuster and Alfred A. Knopf, where his impressive record of shepherding manuscripts into well-regarded, sometimes bestselling, and award-winning works earned him a towering reputation among the literary elite. He worked with a diverse range of writers, including Toni Morrison, John le Carré, Michael Crichton, Robert Caro, and Bill Clinton. Other notable clients included John Cheever, Joseph Heller, Doris Lessing, Chaim Potok, Ray Bradbury, and Katharine Graham, the former publisher of the Washington Post.

A Life Devoted to Literature

Robert Gottlieb was born in 1931 and raised in New York City. He graduated from Columbia University in 1952 and received a graduate degree from Cambridge two years later. In 1987, he left publishing to become the third editor of the New Yorker, replacing William Shawn in a then-contentious shift in leadership. He stayed with the publication through 1992 before returning to publishing at Simon & Schuster. His autobiography, “Avid Reader: A Life,” was published in 2016.

A Holy Quest to Create Something that Binds Readers

Gottlieb was the subject of the documentary “Turn Every Page,” which premiered at Tribeca Festival in 2022. The feature focused on Gottlieb’s relationship with Robert Caro, whose million-word manuscript of “The Power Broker” was shaped into its final form by Gottlieb. In his review, Variety chief film critic Owen Gleiberman wrote “what these two aging but vital figures keep telling us, with the spiky affection of their cross-referential camaraderie, is what publishing can be: a holy quest to create something that binds readers the way religion does.”

A Legacy That Will Live On

Robert Gottlieb is survived by his wife, his children, and his twin grandsons. His legacy as an editor extraordinaire, whose keen eye and dedication to the written word helped shape some of the most important works of the 20th century, will undoubtedly live on for generations to come.

News Source : J. Kim Murphy

Source Link :Robert Gottlieb Dead: Legendary Editor Was 92/