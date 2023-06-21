Dead – Death – Obituary News : Legendary FIFA Referee Norman Burtenshaw Passes Away at 97

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Norman Burtenshaw: Remembering the Life and Career of a Football Referee Legend

Early Life and Career

Norman Burtenshaw, born on February 9, 1926, started his career as an outfitter, butcher boy, and carpenter’s apprentice before enlisting in the Army. During his service, Mr Burtenshaw had two tours in India and was posted in Egypt once. Later, he worked at a telephone exchange before getting his big break on the pitch in 1962.

Officiating Historic Matches

Mr Burtenshaw had a lengthy career on the pitch, officiating historic matches, including the 1971 FA Cup Final between Arsenal and Liverpool. He also officiated the 1972 League Cup Final between Stoke City and Chelsea and a European Cup semi-final second-leg tie between Benfica and Ajax.

Controversial Decisions

Following his then-career peak of refereeing the 1971 FA Cup final, Mr Burtenshaw became infamous for sending George Best off for verbal abuse early in the 71/72 season. “As he sent Best off, he called him a clown,” Mr Burtenshaw’s grandson Nick Burman said. “There was no changing his view on the pitch. In his mind, he always made the right decision. Players respected that. Not sure about the fans though. He did have his fair share of abuse. But that’s part of the job, and it never got to him.”

Retirement and Legacy

Mr Burtenshaw retired at the end of the 72-73 season at the age of 47, which was mandatory at the time. He was made an OBE in 1974 and received a personalised embroidered England international cap at an England FIFA officials meeting in London in 2011. Aside from his love of football, Mr Burtenshaw was a “dedicated family man who loved spending time with his grandchildren”.

Personal Life and Last Years

Mr Burtenshaw spent his last years living a simple life in Saxmundham with his wife of over 30 years, Brenda, enjoying walks, pub lunches, and visits from friends and family. As he got older, Mr Burtenshaw kept active by walking at least 1,000 steps every morning before breakfast. His love for football never faltered, and he always kept up to date with the sport. He was a cherished figure among his family and the football community, leaving behind a legacy as one of the most respected referees in the game.

