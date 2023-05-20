Dead – Death – Obituary News : Legendary Football Player Jim Brown Passes Away at 87

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Jim Brown: One of the Greatest Football Players of All Time

On Friday afternoon, the football world lost a legend. Jim Brown, one of the greatest professional and college football players of all time, passed away at the age of 87. His wife, Monique, announced his death in an Instagram post, stating that he had passed away peacefully in their Los Angeles home on Thursday night.

To many, Brown was more than just a football player. He was an activist, an actor, and a role model for generations of athletes to come. In 2020, he was selected to the NFL 100 all-time team and was ranked as the No. 1 all-time player on the College Football 150 list. He was named the greatest football player ever by the Sporting News in 2002.

Brown played nine seasons for the Cleveland Browns from 1957-1965, leading the league in rushing eight of those years. He rushed for 12,312 yards and averaged 5.2 yards per carry over his career. He also was named a Pro Bowler every year he played and led the Browns to the league championship game three times, winning the title in 1964. He was named MVP three times and ran for at least 100 yards in 58 of his 118 regular-season games, never missing a game. He rushed for more than 1,000 yards in seven seasons, including 1,527 yards in one 12-game season and 1,863 in a 14-game season.

But Brown’s impact went beyond the football field. He was a vocal advocate for the Black community during the Civil Rights Movement, organizing “The Cleveland Summit” in 1967 to support Muhammad Ali’s fight against serving in Vietnam. In later years, he worked to curb gang violence in Los Angeles and founded Amer-I-Can, a program to help disadvantaged inner-city youth and ex-convicts. Brown also advocated for modern athletes to be more involved in the Black community.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell called Brown a “gifted athlete” who “became a forerunner and role model for athletes being involved in social initiatives outside their sports.” The Cleveland Browns released a statement mourning his passing but celebrating the “indelible light he brought to the world.”

Brown retired at 30, at the top of his career, to focus on his movie career and social issues. His jersey number, 32, has not been worn by any Browns player since his retirement, and a statue of him was unveiled outside of FirstEnergy Stadium in 2016.

Brown’s impact extended beyond football and into other sports as well. He lettered in four sports (football, lacrosse, basketball, and track) during his college career at Syracuse and is considered one of the greatest lacrosse players of all time. He once scored five goals in one half of a collegiate all-star game and served as the place-kicker during one football game against Colgate in 1956, scoring an NCAA single-game record with 43 points on six touchdowns and seven extra points. He led the nation in rushing touchdowns that season and kickoff return average in 1955, rushing for 2,091 yards and scoring 26 touchdowns for the Orange overall.

While Brown was revered for his accomplishments on the field and his activism off the field, he was also involved in several off-the-field incidents, including multiple arrests for hitting women. He was charged with rape, sexual battery, and assault in 1985 (the charges were later dropped) and arrested for allegedly beating his fiancée the following year. In 1999, he was acquitted of domestic threats against his wife but convicted of smashing the window of her car and spent time in jail when he refused to attend domestic violence counseling.

Despite these incidents, Brown’s impact on the football world and beyond cannot be denied. Pro Football Hall of Fame president Jim Porter called him a “fearless and dominant football player” whose “persona has stood the test of time.” Brown will always be remembered as one of pro football’s greatest individuals and a true icon for the NFL.

News Source : ESPN.com news services

Source Link :Jim Brown, one of football’s greatest ever, dies at 87/