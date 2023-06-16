Dead – Death – Obituary News : Legendary Giants WR Passes Away

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering the Legendary New York Giants Receiver Homer Jones

The NFL community is mourning the loss of one of its greatest wide receivers, Homer Jones, who passed away at the age of 82 after a long battle with lung cancer. Jones was a remarkable athlete whose contributions to the game cannot be overstated. He was the first player to spike the ball after scoring a touchdown, a move that has now become a tradition in the league. But there was much more to Jones than just his iconic celebrations.

Jones played six seasons for the New York Giants, where he established himself as one of the most prolific receivers in the team’s history. He was a two-time Pro Bowler, in 1967 and 1968, and his best season came in 1967 when he caught 49 passes for a staggering 1,209 yards and 13 touchdowns. His partnership with quarterback Fran Tarkenton was one of the deadliest in the league, and he was known for his ability to make big plays down the field.

Despite his relatively short tenure with the Giants, Jones left a lasting legacy with the team. He ranks sixth all-time in receiving yards with 4,845 and hauled in 35 touchdowns during his time in New York. His contributions to the game were not limited to his on-field performance, however. Jones was a larger-than-life personality who brought a sense of flair and showmanship to the game. His celebrations, including the spike, became a part of football culture, and his charisma and swagger endeared him to fans across the league.

After leaving the Giants, Jones played two seasons for the Cleveland Browns, where he continued to make an impact. He scored one of the most memorable touchdowns in NFL history, a 94-yard kickoff return in the first-ever Monday Night Football game. But his career was cut short by a knee injury at the age of 29, which forced him into early retirement.

Despite his truncated career, Jones left an indelible mark on the game of football. He was a trailblazer in many ways, from his innovative celebrations to his electrifying play on the field. His impact on the sport will be felt for generations to come, and he will be sorely missed by fans and players alike.

The New York Giants took to Twitter to pay tribute to Jones, calling him one of the toughest, strongest, and fastest athletes of his day. The team remembered him as one of the most prolific receivers in their history, and his legacy will live on in the annals of the NFL. As the league mourns the loss of one of its greats, we can take comfort in knowing that Homer Jones will always be remembered as a true legend of the game.

News Source : The Cold Wire

