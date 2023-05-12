Dead – Death – Obituary News : Legendary Hawaiian surfer Dane Kealoha dies at 64: Tributes pour in

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Legacy of Legendary Surfer Dane Kealoha

Well-known surfer Dane Kealoha recently passed away due to cancer at the age of 64. While speaking to the local media, his family members revealed that he died peacefully following a long battle with the disease. Dane was widely regarded as a legendary waterman, and his legacy and surfing style continue to inspire many young and aspiring surfers, including notable figures such as Sunny Garcia and Johnny Boy Gomez.

A Tribute to Dane Kealoha

Dane’s son, Dane Kealoha Jr., shared a post on Facebook where he wrote that he has been on Oahu for the last ten days with his family members looking after his father at the hospital. He added: “It’s been 10 days of reconnecting, acceptance, healing, and closure that I didn’t know I needed. I’m glad we had the chance to clear the air before it was too late. Now I carry on his name with a better understanding of the man who made it famous.”

Athlete Shaun Tomson wrote on Instagram that Dane was a gifted tube rider and was loved in South Africa. He added: “While all of us have had some challenges in life after surfing, I’m hoping Dane can power through this one. When I close my eyes, I’ll always see that huge fire of aloha burning in that powerful Hawaiian physique. Sending love and prayers to you warrior.”

Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:

“RIP Dane Kealoha – The legendary Hawaiian surfer I admired and looked up to; he will be missed by everyone that knew him, met him, and the thousands of surfers who he influenced across the globe Aloha Dane #surfing #hawaii #surfer #surf #surflifestyle”

Dane Kealoha’s Surfing Career

Dane Kealoha, born on July 2, 1958, was the son of a carpenter, and in the 1960s, he began taking surfing training. At the age of 15, he won the boy’s division of the Hawaii State Surfing title, giving him his first victory.

In 1977, he finished third in the Duke Kahanamoku Invitational, with Bobby Owens and Eddie Aikau taking the first and second places, respectively. He then developed a surfing style called pig dog, where he can ride inside the tube of the wave and maintain his balance and stability at the same time. Kealoha then went on a worldwide surfing tour, following which he became popular during the 1980s.

He also grabbed the first position at the Duke and emerged as the winner at the Pipeline Masters. He soon announced retirement due to a dispute with the governing members of the surfing association. However, Dane Kealoha returned later and started making the same records as he used to at the beginning of his career.

He was also a partner for Quiksilver and the manager of a store in Ward Village, leading to the launch of two Roxy stores in Oahu and Maui. He was also the founder of a surfing school located at Waikiki’s Hyatt Regency. Kealoha’s name was also included in the list of the greatest power surfers by Surfer Magazine in 2011 and was put in the sixth position.

Kealoha’s survivors include his mother, two brothers, four sons, three daughters, and two grandchildren.

In Conclusion

Dane Kealoha was not only a legendary surfer but also an inspiration to many. His unique style of surfing and his achievements in the field will always be remembered. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

