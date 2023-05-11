Dead – Death – Obituary News : Legendary Hawaiian surfer Dane Kealoha dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Dane Kealoha: A Hawaiian Power Surfer Icon

Dane Kealoha, a legendary Hawaiian power surfer, has passed away after a long battle with cancer. He was a native Hawaiian who learned to surf in the late 1960s, growing up watching legendary waterman in the Waikiki beach scene. He quickly became one of the strongest barrel riders of his generation, mastering the pig-dog technique at proper Pipe along with Michael Ho. He had a supreme competitive prowess, winning at Pipeline and many other contests, including ending Shaun Tomson’s chokehold on the Gunston 500 in 1979.

Kealoha absolutely ruled Backdoor in the 1980s, riding the reeling right-hander with powerful confidence and understanding of the North Shore’s crown jewel unlike any of his peers. He was essentially a world champion, but a political dustup among the professional governing bodies left him on the outs. Many of his contemporaries would say he got the short end of an extremely brutal stick.

“He should’ve been World Champ,” wrote Sunny Garcia for SURFER magazine in 2010. “He finished second in 1980 and third in ’81. In 1983, going into Hawaii for the last three events, the ASP had a run-in with the people organizing the Hawaii contests and decided that anyone who surfed the North Shore events would have their points stripped. Dane said, ‘F-ck that.’ He surfed all three events and won two and would have won the title if they hadn’t screwed him. I think that really killed him. He was only 25 when he retired.”

While his competitive career may have faded way too early, his respect among that generation’s legends never diminished. He had an impressive raw power and foot-to-the-floor attitude, with a powerful and beautiful, classically pure Hawaiian style, charting back to the great Eddie Aikau.

At the dawn of pro surfing and the start of the twin-fin era, at the Stubbies event in Australia, Shaun Tomson watched Dane catch a wave at high tide, two-foot Burleigh Heads. There was barely enough clearance between his twin fins and the rocks as he leapt to his feet and started to pump down the line – faster and faster like there was a turbo beneath his feet – Tomson had never seen anyone generate that type of speed on such a small wave – in fact, on any wave.

Kealoha was an inspiration and a mentor to many, especially the younger generation of Hawaiian surfers. He was a true waterman, and his passion for surfing was contagious. He always had a smile on his face and a kind word for everyone he met. He will be remembered not only for his impressive surfing career, but also for his kindness and generosity.

Dane Kealoha was 64 years old when he passed away, leaving a lasting legacy in the surfing world. He will always be remembered as one of the greatest surfers of all time and a true legend of Hawaiian surfing. His passing is a reminder to cherish every moment we have in the ocean, to surf with passion and grace, and to always strive to be the best version of ourselves. Rest in peace, Dane Kealoha.

