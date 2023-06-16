Dead – Death – Obituary News : Legendary Lacrosse Stick Maker Alf Jacques Dies at 74

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Alf Jacques: A Legacy of Wooden Lacrosse Sticks

The lacrosse world lost a true legend on Wednesday as Alfred “Alf” Jacques passed away at the age of 74. For more than 50 years, Jacques crafted tens of thousands of wooden lacrosse sticks that are used by players around the world.

A Passion for Traditional Stick-Making

Jacques’ passion for stick-making began at a young age when his father, Lou Jacques, taught him to carve and web sticks at 12 years old. He and his father began making sticks together to save money, but it wasn’t easy at first. They ruined the first eight pieces of wood because they “didn’t know what we were doing,” Jacques said in a 2020 interview.

But they quickly improved, and by 1973, they were producing about 12,000 hand-made sticks per year. The rise of plastic sticks in 1974 caused that number to drop to 1,200 per year, but Jacques continued to craft traditional wooden sticks with precision and dedication.

A Family Legacy

Jacques’ love for lacrosse and wooden crafts was instilled in him by his family. His grandmother taught him the art of making black ash wooden splint baskets when he was just 5 years old, and that skill shaped the precision and dedication he used in each lacrosse stick he produced.

After his father passed away in 1985, Jacques continued the family legacy of making traditional wooden sticks and helping to keep the “Creator’s Game” alive. In 2014, he was enshrined in the Upstate Lacrosse Foundation Hall of Fame for his contributions to the sport.

A Legacy Beyond Stick-Making

Jacques’ legacy extends well beyond just crafting lacrosse sticks. He helped shape the games and minds of young lacrosse players and coaches in Central New York and around the country. His son, Ryder, said that his father loved talking to people and teaching them things.

“There are so many people you could talk to that would tell you how much he inspired them,” Ryder said. “He loved what he did. He loved lacrosse. He loved the people.”

A Comfort to the Family

Jacques had been battling kidney cancer, and his passing was a comfort to his family knowing how much he was loved by the lacrosse community.

“We loved him and we knew how much people cared about him, and that helped when his end came,” Ryder said. “It was a comfort to the family that he was loved by so many people.”

The lacrosse world has lost a true legend, but Jacques’ legacy will continue to live on through the thousands of wooden sticks he crafted and the countless lives he touched.

News Source : Onondaga Nation

Source Link :Alf Jacques, legendary stick maker who led push to preserve traditional lacrosse, dies at 74 – Onondaga Nation/