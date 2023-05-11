Dead – Death – Obituary News : Legendary Lion Ed Flanagan Passes Away at 79

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Ed Flanagan: A Pro Bowl Center and Lions Legend

Ed Flanagan, a four-time Pro Bowl center and member of the Lions’ 75th anniversary all-time team, passed away at the age of 79. Flanagan played an instrumental role in the Lions’ success during his 10 seasons with the team, and his legacy continues to inspire fans and players alike.

College Career and Early Life

Flanagan played college football at Purdue, where he snapped to quarterback Bob Griese. In his senior year of 1964, he was named an All-Big Ten center, cementing his reputation as a talented player. This caught the attention of the Detroit Lions, who drafted him in the fifth round in 1965.

A Decade with the Detroit Lions

Flanagan quickly became the starting center for the Lions as a rookie, and he retained that position for a decade. In an interview with Coffin Corner, Flanagan revealed that the Lions were paying him $12,000 a year during his time with the team. Despite this, he worked hard during the offseason, selling steel in Detroit and later transitioning to real estate.

During his time with the Lions, Flanagan was selected to the Pro Bowl four times, in 1969, 1970, 1971, and 1973. His skill and leadership helped the Lions achieve great success on the field, and he remains a beloved figure in Detroit to this day.

Attempted Move to the World Football League

After 10 seasons with the Lions, Flanagan attempted to leave for the World Football League, but the deal fell through. This led to a contract dispute with the Lions, and Flanagan eventually signed with the San Diego Chargers in 1975. He made the highest salary of his career with the Chargers, earning $37,000 a year.

Retirement and Legacy

Flanagan retired after the 1976 season, but his impact on the NFL and the Detroit Lions has continued to be felt. He was chosen as one of the top 75 players in Lions history for the team’s 75th anniversary, a testament to his talent and leadership on the field. His legacy continues to inspire fans and players alike, and he will always be remembered as a Lions legend.

Conclusion

Ed Flanagan was a talented player and leader on and off the field, and his contributions to the Detroit Lions will always be remembered. His legacy serves as an inspiration to players and fans alike, reminding us of the dedication and hard work required to achieve greatness in the NFL. Rest in peace, Ed Flanagan.

News Source : Michael David Smith

Source Link :Lions great Ed Flanagan dies at 79/